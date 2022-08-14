Colin Mitchell outlasts field at Rick Collins Toyota City Championship

SIOUX CITY – Championship Sunday was a roller coaster for the championship flight of the 2022 Rick Collins Toyota City Championship at Green Valley Golf Club.

The first round leader, Jonny Douglas, stayed consistent through his second round, replicating his first round 71 for a two round score of 142. The problem for Douglas was that Colin Mitchell, who sat tied for second after the opening round with a 72, scored a second round 68 to put Mitchell two shots clear of Douglas.

The battle wasn’t over yet, as the top 12 competitors hit the course for a Final Nine round. Douglas rallied back to tie Mitchell in the final nine round thanks to a 33. Mitchell scored a 35, bringing both competitors to a tournament stroke total of 175.

Mitchell, who took the lead in the second round then lost it on the final nine, regained it one final time, defeating Douglas in a playoff to win the City Championship.

The cooler temperatures and overcast conditions allowed for scores to stay fairly low Sunday, but Mitchell’s second round 68 was the only round under 70 all weekend in any flight.

Christian Nohr came in third place, seven shots behind the top two guys at 182. Brian Evans scored a 185 for fourth and Ryan Gorsett and Mason Berger tied for fifth with each player scoring a 186.

There was less drama in the senior championship, as former club professional at Sioux City Country Club, Mitch Merrill, shot a second round 72 to match his first round score to win the championship.

Merrill finished at 144 for the tournament, with John Stibbs taking second place with a two round 146. Brent Weitzel took third at 147.

The two championship flight winners, Mitchell and Merrill, worked with each other at Sioux City Country Club. Mitchell also used to be the first assistant professional at Green Valley.

In the first flight, Tim Van Peursem took home the title with a two round 155. Jason Cleveland and Tyson Banks tied for second with a 157 tournament total each. Van Peursem led Cleveland by three shots entering play Sunday.

Noah Angerman was tied with Parker Lutgen and Brody Whalen in the second flight after the opening round, but Angerman’s second round 82 gave him the top spot in the flight. Angerman finished with a two-round 168, followed by Lutgen at 169 and Whalen at 172.

Terry Anderson and Dylan Lower were tied at 91 after the opening round, but Robbie Benton’s hot round Sunday pushed him into a tie with Anderson for the top spot in the third flight. Anderson and Benton finished the tournament at 176 each. Lower finished in third at 177.

In the senior first flight, Bill Mathers won the flight with a weekend score of 152. Sam Prue and Vern Van Peursem tied for second at 153.

In the senior third flight, Jeff Warden and Jerry Gengler tied at the top, each finishing with a two-day total of 159. Angelo James took third at 166.