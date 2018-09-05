NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff won its own invitational at Two Rivers Golf Club on Wednesday 291-294 over Doane.
The Chargers were led by Gerardo Colon who shot a round of 70 to finish tied for second while Erik Jan Ingenluijff tied for fourth place with a 71. Hugo Perez Dorsey gave the Chargers three golfers in the top 10 as he tied for ninth carding a 74 while both Raul Perez and Elijah Lamoureux tied for 14th shooting 76.
The Chargers were initially scheduled to compete in the Blue River Classic, a two-day tournament in Lincoln. When excessive rain made the course unplayable, BCU quickly put together a home event with Doane, Concordia and Mount Marty.
Doane's Kyle Zimbelman was the medalist with a round of 69.