TABOR, Kan. – The Briar Cliff University women’s golf team finished second in the Tabor Invitational, which concluded at Tallgrass Country Club here Tuesday.
The Charger men, meanwhile, wound up third.
BCU trailed only Columbia College on the women’s side, totaling 686 to 674 for Columbia.
Abby Brinkman of Briar Cliff was third in the individual standings after shooting 84-79—163. The 79 was the low score among all players on Tuesday.
Nicole Hemelberg (82-89—171) and Arianna Presilla (82-90—172) finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Raveena Masuta shot 89-91—180 and Ann Hedlund 102-91—193.
Columbia College also won the men’s meet with a 602 total, while New Mexico Military Institute was second and Briar Cliff third at 321-317—638.
The Chargers were paced by Erik Jan Ingenluiff, sixth individually with 78-75—153. Gerardo Colon tied for 10th, shooting 78-81—159. Raul Perez carded 80-80—160, Elijah Lamoureux 85-81—166 and Tavian Banks 91-84—175.
Cole Perkins of Columbia College was medalist with 68-74—142.