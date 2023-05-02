SPENCER, Iowa – Briar Cliff captured the GPAC women's golf championship Tuesday at at The Spencer Golf and Country Club.

Briar Cliff shot a 54-hole total of 1,042 (+178), including a final round of 344 on Tuesday. Dakota Wesleyan was second with 1053 (+189), while Mount Marty was third with 1070 (+206).

Briar Cliff receives an automatic berth to the NAIA Women's National Golf Championship in Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run, May 23-26.

Morningside's Sofia Castelan won individual medalist honors for the second straight year. Castelan, who shot a 54-hole total of 244 (+28) at the Spencer course, will represent the GPAC individually at the NAIA championship.

Briar Cliff's Helene Bergmo finished in a tie as the runner up, with Dakota Wesleyan's Megan Hinker. Each golfer shot 54-hole totals of 247.

The Chargers' Grace Johanson and Frankie Valencia ended in a three-way tie for seventh place, Abbie Miller tied for 17th and Kelly Baade tied for 35th place.

Northwestern's Emily Hulshof placed fifth, the highest finish for a Red Raider golfer.

The top-ten finishers at GPAC championship automatically earned all-conference honors. Additional all-conference honorees, based on criteria, will be selected by the coaches next week.

Briar Cliff's Ben Irlbeck was named the GPAC Women’s Golf Coach-of-the-Year.