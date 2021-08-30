College roundup: Briar Cliff, Morningside compete at U.C. Ferguson Classic

The Briar Cliff men's golf team got off to a roaring start on Monday at the Oklahoma City University Invite, but wound up finishing tied for ninth on the day after 36 holes.

Sioux City rival Morningside is currently fifth after shooting a team score of -3.

Briar Cliff's Shaunak Rama shot a four-under-par 67 over the first 18 holes, tallying six birdies, to tie him for fourth place. In the second round, he shot a one-over par to fall to a tie for 11th place.

Freshman Mason Collins shot a 73 in the first round, and improved to 71 in round two, and hit five birdies in his first college competition. Senior Elijah Lamoureux shot a +3 with three birdies in the first 18 holes, and went +1 in the second round.

On the fourth hole, sophomore Andrew Arndorfer shot an eagle, and finished the first round tied for 38th place, with a +1. He wound up shooting a +7, after going +6 in the final 18 holes.

