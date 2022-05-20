Douglas places third at NAIA Championships

SILVIS, Ill. – Morningside men's golf’s Jonathon Douglas entered the final day of action at the NAIA Championships in seventh place, sitting 8-under-par for the event.

Douglas went over par Friday, the final day of the NAIA Championships, but still climbed. He finished third (-7), one stroke behind both Jack Dudeck and Jakob Stavang Stubhaug for the best score of the tournament.

The leaders after day three of the event, Brendan Porter of Point University (12-under) and Sebastien Tremulot of Wayland Baptist (10-under), shot 14-over and 11-over respectively on day four to fall down the standings and make room for players like Douglas to climb up.

As a team, Morningside placed in a tie for 13th with Reinhardt University and Southeastern University. All three teams shot 38-over for the tournament. Keiser University finished six-under as a team to win the NAIA team title.

Morningside’s second place golfer was Sam Storey, who shot 10-over to tie for 51st. Jackson Sitzmann shot 18-over, Xan Mililgan 21-over and Mason Weeks 22-over.

This was the first time in the last four years the Morningside golf team made the cut (top 17 teams) at the NAIA Championships.

The Morningside women’s golf team is at the NAIA Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tuesday through Friday, May 24-27.

