Jonny Douglas reflects on historic Morningside golf career

SIOUX CITY – It was the right fit.

Jonny Douglas had that feeling on deciding to come to Morningside from Newcastle Upon Tyne, England five years ago to play golf, and the Mustangs reached new heights during his time.

“I had decided to go to another university in Kansas City and then the old coach at Morningside convinced me to change my mind,” Douglas said. “It was a great decision. It all worked out very well.”

Douglas just finished his career with Morningside at the NAIA meet at TPC Deere Run in May, where Douglas and the Morningside team had a historic week.

Douglas and the Mustangs made the cut at the NAIA meet for the first time in program history. Douglas was tied for the tournament lead individually after the opening round.

“The most important thing for me going into it was the team made the cut,” Douglas said. “Morningside’s never made a national cut as a team, so that was number one, all of our number one priorities going into it. And I was very determined that first round and obviously worked out quite well, shooting a 64.”

The short turnaround and tough conditions saw Douglas slip down the individual standings to seventh over the second day, but the Mustangs as a team, staying inside the top 13 teams at the halfway point, meaning they made the cut for the first time. Douglas and the Mustangs had made the national meet in 2019 and 2021 as well, but missed the cut both years.

“It's a quick turnaround,” Douglas said. “We finished our round about six o'clock (the first day) and we have tee off at seven o'clock again the next morning. I didn't have a lot of time to think about (being tied for the lead). But I was just pleased that I could help the team and put us in the position to go ahead, have a solid round the next day and make the cut.”

After making a cut and staying inside the top 10 after the third round, Douglas knew the windy conditions during the final round could be beneficial for him.

During his fourth and final round, Douglas was sitting close to par on the day, but the leaders were quickly falling due to the conditions, and before he knew it, he was back near the top of the leaderboards with a chance at the NAIA title.

“I'm a good wind player, so I didn't think I'd have to shoot anything like silly low to win,” Douglas said. “So I didn't check the leaderboard until the back nine and I saw I was tied, and I tried, but I got a couple of unlucky breaks and started to drive further than normal with the adrenaline. And I think overall I handled it well just wasn't today unfortunately.”

Douglas finished one shot off the lead for third place over the duration of the event. Douglas’ opening round 64 was tied for a national championship record scoring round at the time.

Since the nationals, Douglas has been quite busy. After the conclusion of his senior season, his family made their first trip state-side since 2017 when Douglas was deciding where to play collegiate golf.

They are traveling around the Midwest, taking in different sights and scenes. Once his family leaves for England, Douglas will begin working at a golf course in Sioux City and will be competing in golf tournaments over the next year.

“I’m going to work at a new golf course that's being built near Sioux City, work there for a year and also play.” Douglas said. “Still do a full golf schedule this summer, and hopefully into the fall and then see, see what my options are after this year. Either go home or try and join a tour out here. Playing golf is the plan A and plan B would be teaching golf.”

As for his time at Morningside over the last five years, there are no regrets for Douglas.

“I had an amazing time at Nationals,” Douglas said. “Playing for the Mustangs for the last five years, it’s really been an honor.”

