LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. | Morningside College’s men’s golf team finished second while the women took third at the OUAZ Spring Invitational, which started Monday and ended Tuesday at Wigwam Golf Course.
Oklahoma City University outshot the Mustangs 853-874 in the 10-team field. Colby Holck led Coach Todd Sapp’s squad with a 215 (70-71-74), which put him in a tie for third with two others, both teammates of Oklahoma City’s Jack Madden, the medalist with a 207.
Corey Matthey shot a sixth-place 216 for the Mustangs. Morningside was also represented at the meet by Sam Storey (220), Jonathan Douglas (224) and Xan Milligan (236).
Another Morningside men’s team was in the field, tied for sixth with an 895. Playing for the Mustangs were Tyler Danke (218), Dan Bone (225), Ben Peterson (230) and Tanner Haeberle (236).
Paced by medalist Samantha Fuller (225), Keiser outscored Embry-Riddle 911-937 while Morningside was third (956).
Maria Zorrilla led the Mustangs with a 237, two strokes better than Maria Nava. Morningside was also represented by Laia Badosa (242), Samantha Knight (244) and Mikaela Livergood (246).