Morningside golf makes cut at NAIA meet

Silvis, Illinois – The Morningside University men’s golf team made the cut at the NAIA Championship golf meet at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Wednesday.

The top 17 teams advance to Thursday’s play, and Morningside sits 12th at 9-over-par as a team through two rounds. After a strong 1-over first round on Tuesday, the Mustangs fell five spots in the standings from a tie for seventh to 12th overall.

Individually, Morningside’s Jonathon Douglas is in fourth place after two rounds at 7-under-par. After being tied for the best score on day one (7-under), Douglas shot even par Wednesday to slip to fourth overall.

Sam Storey is at even for the tournament. He went 1-over-par Wednesday after shooting 1-under in the opening round to fall to even. Jackson Sitzmann is at 8-over through two rounds.. Sitzmann shot 1-over after going 7-over Tuesday. Mason Weeks is 10-over and Xan Milligan is 12-over after two rounds each.

Morningside continues on to round three Thursday with tee times to be announced at the conclusion of Wednesday’s rounds.

