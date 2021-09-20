Morningside in the hunt at Northwest Iowa National Invitational

Through the wind and the rain, the Morningside University men’s and women’s golf teams are in the hunt at the Northwest Iowa National Tournament held Monday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.
The Mustangs men and women are competing in a tough field that involves nationally-ranked golfers and teams. Entering Tuesday’s final round, the Mustangs men sit in fourth-place and are 14 strokes back.
The Mustangs women are in fifth place, sitting 39 shots back.
Sam Storey leads the Mustangs men, as he shot a 36-hole score of 143. That’s good for 2-under-par.
Storey shot a 71 during the morning round, then turned around late in the afternoon with 72.
“Sam is just playing good like he always does,” Morningside golf coach Nick Wanderscheid said. “We have a team who is built to play in rough weather. This is our kind of weather. We should be in decent shape for (Tuesday).”
Storey carded three birdies apiece in each round on Monday. He also had three bogeys.
The next five Morningside men’s golfers are in the Top 35.
Xan Milligan is one of four golfers tied for 15th, and scored a 146. He shot a 72 during the morning and 74 in the latter 18-hole round.
Milligan had two bogeys on his final nine holes.
Jonny Douglas shot one stroke back of Milligan, shooting a 147. He had three birdies and an eagle.
Douglas’ eagle came in the first round on hole No. 9, which played 624 yards.
Aaron Robinson is 19th with a 147.
Spirit Lake High School grad Mason Weeks is 2-over-par, at 149. He’s tied for 31st.
Jackson Sitzmann is tied for 35th, as he shot a 150 over the day. He had three birdies on the front nine during the second round.
Wanderscheid’s message was to stay patient, even through the rough weather.
“We just have to stay to the plan, and if we all just go execute and do what we can do, everything will sort itself out,” Wanderscheid said.
Other men’s leaders
The four men ahead of Storey are Bellevue’s Floris-Jan Oosterhof (137), Simon Vicente Juan Ignacio of Missouri Valley (138), Sam Lockhart of Grand View (139) and Bellevue’s Hugo Ronnberg (140).
Bellevue leads the team leaderboard at 569, with Grand View being two strokes back. Missouri Valley is third at 580, while the Mustangs carded a 583.
Northwestern found itself in eighth place (592), Briar Cliff 10th (594) and Dordt 14th at 634 strokes.
Brock Murphy and Kolby Newborg are in the Top 20. Murphy has 146 and Newborg has 147.
Andrew Arndorfer leads the Chargers with a 150, good for a tie for 35th.
Dustin Widman leads the Defenders, as he shot a 155, good for 57th.
Harris-Lake Park High School graduate Lucas Gunderson returned home to play in the tournament, and the Texas Wesleyan freshman carded 155.
Women’s tourney
Texas Wesleyan’s Malisone Chanthapanya is in the lead for the women.
Chanthapanya has a 36-hole score of 135. She scored 11 birdies on the day.
TWU also leads the tournament with a score of 571.
The Mustangs have two golfers in the Top 10. Laia Badosa was in a tie for seventh place with a 36-hole score of 149.
She carded a 74 and a 75 on the day.
Sofia Castelan has the same score. Castelan played the morning round better with a 73. During the afternoon, she shot a 76.
Castelan had six birdies.
“The women are just awesome,” Wanderscheid said. “They just show up with a great attitude and come ready to play. They just do their thing and they know their game really well. They just play and they play really well. They’re a joy to coach.”