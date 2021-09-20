Morningside in the hunt at Northwest Iowa National Invitational

Through the wind and the rain, the Morningside University men’s and women’s golf teams are in the hunt at the Northwest Iowa National Tournament held Monday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.

The Mustangs men and women are competing in a tough field that involves nationally-ranked golfers and teams. Entering Tuesday’s final round, the Mustangs men sit in fourth-place and are 14 strokes back.

The Mustangs women are in fifth place, sitting 39 shots back.

Sam Storey leads the Mustangs men, as he shot a 36-hole score of 143. That’s good for 2-under-par.

Storey shot a 71 during the morning round, then turned around late in the afternoon with 72.

“Sam is just playing good like he always does,” Morningside golf coach Nick Wanderscheid said. “We have a team who is built to play in rough weather. This is our kind of weather. We should be in decent shape for (Tuesday).”

Storey carded three birdies apiece in each round on Monday. He also had three bogeys.

The next five Morningside men’s golfers are in the Top 35.