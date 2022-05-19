Morningside men's golf wraps up NAIA Championship Thursday

SILVIS, Ill. – The Morningside men’s golf team placed in a tie for 13th at the NAIA Championships that concluded play Thursday at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Morningside fell one spot on the final day of play after going 15-over-par as a team Thursday. Their three day total of 876 (24-over-par) was 33 strokes behind the national champion Keiser University team. Dalton State and Bellevue University (Neb.) placed second and third respectively.

Individually, Jonathan Douglas placed inside the top 10 for the tournament. Douglas was tied for first after the first day at 7-under-par, and went even par the second day and 1-under Thursday to finish 8-under for the tournament.

Douglas’ 205 total through three days was good enough for seventh overall, four strokes behind winner Brendan Porter of Point University.

Morningside’s Sam Storey went five-over on Thursday and finished 5-over for the tournament. That score was good for a tie for 42nd place overall. Jackson Sitzmann went 6-over on Thursday and 14-over for the tournament.

The other two Mustang golfers competing were Mason Weeks and Xan Milligan. Weeks shot 6-over Thursday and 16-over for the tournament while Milligan was 5-over on the day and 17-over for the week.

Morningside won its fourth straight GPAC Championship to make the NAIA meet this week. Douglas, Storey and Milligan are seniors this season. Sitzmann is a junior and Weeks is a freshman.

