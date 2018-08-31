YANKTON, S.D. -- The Morningside women's golf team posted a 58-stroke victory at the Mount Marty Fall Invite here Friday. The Mustangs shot a two-day total of 641 while Briar Cliff had a 699.
The Mustangs had the top three finishers led by medalist Maria Zorrilla who shot 74-82--156 to better teammate Mikaela Livengood's runner-up showing of 83-78--161. Laia Badosa took third with 77-85--162, Samantha Knight shot a 80-85--165 to take sixth and Alex Mankle finished eighth with an 80-87--167.
Briar Cliff finished as the runner-up as Abby Brinkman shot 84-82-166 to take seventh and Arianna Presilla tied for ninth with an 85-84--169.
Northwestern finished seventh with a team total of 733. Shayla Murray led the way with an 84-89--173 to take 15th. Dordt tied for 10th with a 765 as Alyssa Fedders led the way recording an 87-91--178.