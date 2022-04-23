Morningside wins weather-shortened GPAC men's golf championshp

VERMILLION, S.D. — The fourth round of the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men's Golf Championship was pulled from the course on Saturday due to a high wind warning in Vermillion.

As a result, the GPAC Men's Golf Championship will go final as a 54 hole event for the year.

Players began tee times at 9 a.m., but a couple hours later, the winds reached a point that balls were not holding on the greens, along with limbs being blown down from the trees on the course. The course was deemed not safe and play was officially called off early in the afternoon.

Morningside is the 2022 GPAC Men's Golf Champion as the Mustangs posted a 54 hole total of 869 (-5). Midland finished second, with Briar Cliff third.

Mason Weeks and Sam Storey from Morningside are the 2022 co-medalists. Both players carded even rounds of 216 through three rounds of play.

Morningside will represent the GPAC at the 2022 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship in Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run. The NAIA National Championship will take place May 17-20, 2022.

