YANKTON, S.D. -- The Morningside women's golf team is in first place after the first day of the Mount Marty Invite at Fox Run Golf Club on Thursday.
The Mustangs shot a 311 to hold a 32-stroke advantage over Briar Cliff at 343 while Northwestern is ninth at 363 and Dordt is 11th at 375.
Maria Zorrilla is in the lead by two strokes over teammate Maria Nava for the Mustangs after shooting a 74. Four other Mustangs are in the top six with Laia Badosa shooting 77, Taylor Flanery carded a 78 and Sam Knight and Alex Mankle had an 80 to sit in fourth, fifth and tied for sixth, respectively. Liz Thies is tied for 10th after firing an 82 and Mikaela Livengood had an 83 to sit in 13th.
Briar Cliff is led by Nicole Hemelberg who is tied for 10th shooting 82, and Northwestern's Shayla Murray is tied for 14th with an 84.
The Chargers also got an 84 from Abby Brinkman and Arianna Presilla shot 85 while Maisie Hurd had an 86 to all sit inside the top 20.
Dordt is paced by Alyssa Fedders who shot 87.
The invite concludes Friday.