SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's women's golf team won the Morningside Invite by 10 strokes at the Whispering Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Mustangs shot 321 while Bellevue was the runner-up at 331. Northwestern took third at 334 and Briar Cliff rounded out the top four with a 337. Dordt took seventh in the 10-team event with a 369.
The Chargers were led by meet medalist Arianna Presilla who shot a 2-over 73, four shots better than Morningsdie's Maria Zorrilla. Mustangs junior varsity No. 1 Maria Nava finished third with a round of 78.
Northwestern was paced by Chanda Zomermaand's fifth-place effort of 80 while Kate Wynja tied for sixth as she carded an 81.
Morningside dominated the rest of the top 10 with Alex Mankle and Laia Badosa both shooting 81, Sam Knight tied for ninth with an 82. Mikaela Livengood finished tied for 11th with an 83.
The Chargers also saw Nicole Hemelberg finish in the top 15 shooting 84 and Abby Brinkman had an 85.
Dordt was paced by Autumn Vos' 92.