Morningside's Sam Storey wins third straight Northwest Iowa National Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa — Sam Storey had his game come together at the right time on Tuesday.
The Morningside University senior shot an 18-hole score of 65 on Tuesday to claim the medalist record at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek.
The tournament that hosts teams from all around the country is in its third year, and Storey has won the tournament all three years.
“It’s really, really special,” said Storey on winning his third straight invite. “There’s a lot of really good players here. I’ve never played an event quite like this. It’s nice to win here.”
In all, the Mustangs golfer shot a 54-hole score of 206. He shot a 71 during the first round on Monday, then everyone played an 18-hole round during the afternoon.
There, Storey carded a 70.
Storey didn’t think he played all that well, but carding five birdies and two eagles made his perspective turn right around.
The key for Storey was his putter.
After playing 36 holes on a rainy, windy day, Storey decided to leave the putter he played with on Monday back in Sioux City.
That putter, Storey said, wasn't getting the right speed on the ball and didn’t help him line up the ball the way his new putter did.
Storey struggled to find that right balance. On Monday, he kept missing putts low and high.
He went back to his old putter that he had used from his freshman year all the way up to this weekend.
“That old putter gave me some success in the past,” Storey said. “It seems to work out pretty well. It helped me get three championships, so I can’t complain about it.”
Storey’s putter seemed to help him out right out of the gate on Tuesday morning.
Storey and his group played on the back nine at Willow Creek, and he carded an eagle on the par-4, 272-yard hole.
He hit the green off the tee, and then his put went in, but it had a little drama to it. Storey even said that it was a putt that was fortunate to go in.
Storey’s other eagle came on the par-5, 510-yard No. 3. That allowed him to create some distance from Missouri Valley’s Simon Vicente Juan Ignacio, who placed second overall with a 207.
On the back nine, Storey had that eagle and two additional birdies.
Vicente Juan Ignacio, meanwhile, had just one birdie among his final nine holes.
“You have to keep your head down and keep grinding,” Morningside coach Nick Wanserscheid said. “You keep grinding until play gets over.”
Storey has had a rocky start to the season, so winning a tournament like this was something Storey needed.
He had been out due to injuries, so when he got back out on the course, Storey seeked a turnaround.
“I was praying it would all come together,” Storey said. “I hope this builds confidence. I can win again. This is now my eighth victory. As long as I can stay healthy and stay loose, I’ll be just fine.”
Bellevue won the men’s competition with a cumulative score of 853. The Mustangs placed fourth at 867.
Northwestern was ninth at 881, while Briar Cliff was 11th with 893.
Dordt finished 14th with a 933. Freddy Bullock and Dustin Widman both placed tied for 63rd with a 232.
Brock Murphy had the Red Raiders’ highest placing in 12th place, with a score of 216.
Shaunak Rama led the Chargers with a 16-place finish. He shot a 54-hole score of 218.
Harris-Lake Park High School graduate Lucas Gunderson with 66th with a 233.
Women’s highlights
Texas Wesleyan freshman Malisone Chanthapanya blew past the competition over the 54-hole tournament, as she shot a 205.
Her three 18-hole scores were 66, 69 and 70.
During her 54 holes, Chanthapanya carded 16 birdies and two eagles, both of them coming in the afternoon round on Monday.
She helped TWU win by 43 strokes, as it turned in a score of 855.
Morningside placed tied for third at 908 with William Penn, but it lost the cardback to the Statesmen.
Laia Badosa placed fourth overall, turning in a score of 219.
She had five birdies on the day, and she thought playing with faster greens was a benefit for her on Tuesday.
“The putts were falling,” Badosa said. “I think it’s just about confidence. I’m just happy with my putter. Yesterday, I hated putting because it was so windy. Today, I think maybe not being wet made things better.”