Morningside's Sam Storey wins third straight Northwest Iowa National Invitational

Storey struggled to find that right balance. On Monday, he kept missing putts low and high.

He went back to his old putter that he had used from his freshman year all the way up to this weekend.

“That old putter gave me some success in the past,” Storey said. “It seems to work out pretty well. It helped me get three championships, so I can’t complain about it.”

Storey’s putter seemed to help him out right out of the gate on Tuesday morning.

Storey and his group played on the back nine at Willow Creek, and he carded an eagle on the par-4, 272-yard hole.

He hit the green off the tee, and then his put went in, but it had a little drama to it. Storey even said that it was a putt that was fortunate to go in.

Storey’s other eagle came on the par-5, 510-yard No. 3. That allowed him to create some distance from Missouri Valley’s Simon Vicente Juan Ignacio, who placed second overall with a 207.

On the back nine, Storey had that eagle and two additional birdies.

Vicente Juan Ignacio, meanwhile, had just one birdie among his final nine holes.