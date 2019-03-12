BARTLESVILLE, Okla. | Last fall, Caleb Badura was the scoring leader for Northwestern College’s men’s golf team.
Tuesday, Austin Reitz claimed that spot. Reitz won medalist honors with a 36-hole round of 146 while leading the 22nd-ranked Red Raiders to the title at the Eagle Spring Classic, an event which began Monday and concluded Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Northwestern, the only nationally-ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference squad, edged Mid-America Christian 616-620 for the title in the 14-team meet. It was the third title of the season for Coach Aaron Aberson’s Red Raiders, which last fall won two of six meets, the GPAC and Morningside events.
Along with Isaac Knock, Reitz had a 73.9 scoring average.
Reitz had shot a 76 on Monday as Northwestern took the team lead of 304 into the clubhouse. A senior from Onawa, Iowa who prepped at West Monona High School, Reitz fired a 70 on Tuesday, finishing with a total that was five strokes ahead of the 151’s shot by Doane’s Roger Sack and Isaac Maston of Mid-America Christian.
Badura, who had a team-best 72.7 scoring average last fall, shot a 156 (81-75) for the Red Raiders. Knock (75-82) and Tyler Merley (77-80) were each at 157.
Badura won two meets last year and finished in the top 10 in three meets.
Northwestern was also represented at the meet by Ryan Vaden (89-71 – 160) and Jake Olsen (78-85 – 163).
Columbia College took third at the tournament with a 622. Other participating teams included Central Baptist (625), Sterling (625), Kansas Wesleyan (626), Oklahoma Wesleyan (631), Doane (642), Bethany (656), Southwestern (662), Bethany-B (673), Hastings (678), Bethel (697) and Oklahoma Panhandle (799).
Northwestern is idle until March 29-30 when it competes at the Lawrence Tech Invitational, which will be held at TPC Deere Run in Moline, Ill.