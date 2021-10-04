Roundup: Morningside women take lead at GPAC Fall Classic

VERMILLION, S.D.-- The Morningside University women's golf team has a 35 stroke lead after one round at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Fall Classic, as the Mustangs put up a round one score of 304, with Briar Cliff currently second overall at 339.

The Mustangs are also dominating so far on the individual side, with Morningside golfers currently in the top four spots. Sophomore Sofia Castelan is currently first in the standings with a score of 74, and Maria Nava is the runner-up at 76. Maria Zorilla and Maia Badosa are tied for third place at 77, with Megan Hinker of Dakota Wesleyan and Kendra Placke are fifth and sixth with respective scores of 79 and 80.

All five Mustangs golfers are currently in the top 15.

On the team side, Dordt is tied with Mount Marty for fifth place with a team score of 348. Northwestern is in 10th place, with a 380.

The GPAC Fall Classic will conclude with round two on Tuesday. Tee time will be at 10 a.m.

High School

Boys golf

South Dakota Class A State Golf Championship: The Vermillion High School boys golf team is currently fourth in the team standings at the Class A South Dakota state golf meet. The Tanagers have a score of 340 through round one, one stroke back of West Central, and eight back of second place Aberdeen Roncalli.

Tea Area currently leads the field with a score of 329, while Tea area golfer Eric Munson is currently in first place with a score of 74.

Carter Hansen is Vermillion's highest-placing athlete so far with a score of 83, which is tied for 17th, while TJ Tracy is tied for 19th with an 84.

At 86, Trey Hansen is tied for 23rd overall, while Ben Burbach is tied for 26th place with a score of 87.

The state championship meet will conclude on Tuesday, with round two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0