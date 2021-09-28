 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Storey, Mason Weeks co-medalists at GPAC Fall Classic
0 Comments
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Sam Storey, Mason Weeks co-medalists at GPAC Fall Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN, Neb. — Sam Storey wasn’t on top alone on the leaderboard on Tuesday.

Storey, a Morningside University men’s golfer, shot a two-day, 36-hole total of 141 but so did Spirit Lake High School graduate Mason Weeks.

Weeks, a freshman, shot a 68 on Monday and a 73 on Tuesday for his 141, and the former Indians golfer tied with Storey to become co-medalist at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb during the GPAC Fall Classic.

These scores will carry over into the spring GPAC tourney.

Weeks shot a 36 on the front nine and the back nine. He finished the back nine with two 4s and two 3s.

Storey, meanwhile, shot a 73 on Tuesday after posting a 68 on Monday. Storey had four holes where he carded a bogey or worse.

Both Weeks and Storey turned in a score of 3-under-par.

Morningside’s Xan Milligan was third, as he turned in a 2-under 142. He shot 71 both days.

Milligan’s stronger split came on the back nine, with a 34.

The Mustangs won with a team score of 571, as they were 5-under-par. Morningside won by 17 strokes, as Briar Cliff was second with a 12-over 588.

Dordt’s Freddy Bullock tied for fourth with an even-par 144.

Mason Collins, Elijah Lamoureux and Shaunak Rama all turned in scores of 146 for the Chargers, good for a four-way tie for seventh. Doane’s Conor Schubring was the fourth man to shoot a 146.

Northwestern’s Brock Murphy led the Red Raiders with a 13th-place score of 148.

MONDAY’S RESULTS: The Morningside University men’s golf team built a 12-stroke lead on Monday

The Mustangs held a collective team score of 278, which is 10-under-par for the course.

Midland was second in the conference leaderboard, with 290.

Northwestern was third at 297.

Ryan Rogers from Midland and Storey were the clubhouse leaders at 4-under par, after 18-hole rounds of 68.

Weeks from Morningside was third with 69 (-3).

Defending champion Jonny Douglas from Morningside and Brock Murphy from Northwestern had a tie for fourth at 70 (-2).

+1 
Sam Storey

Storey
+1 
Mason Weeks mug

Weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Playbook Pundits' football show for Sept. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News