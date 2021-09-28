Sam Storey, Mason Weeks co-medalists at GPAC Fall Classic

ELKHORN, Neb. — Sam Storey wasn’t on top alone on the leaderboard on Tuesday.
Storey, a Morningside University men’s golfer, shot a two-day, 36-hole total of 141 but so did Spirit Lake High School graduate Mason Weeks.
Weeks, a freshman, shot a 68 on Monday and a 73 on Tuesday for his 141, and the former Indians golfer tied with Storey to become co-medalist at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb during the GPAC Fall Classic.
These scores will carry over into the spring GPAC tourney.
Weeks shot a 36 on the front nine and the back nine. He finished the back nine with two 4s and two 3s.
Storey, meanwhile, shot a 73 on Tuesday after posting a 68 on Monday. Storey had four holes where he carded a bogey or worse.
Both Weeks and Storey turned in a score of 3-under-par.
Morningside’s Xan Milligan was third, as he turned in a 2-under 142. He shot 71 both days.
Milligan’s stronger split came on the back nine, with a 34.
The Mustangs won with a team score of 571, as they were 5-under-par. Morningside won by 17 strokes, as Briar Cliff was second with a 12-over 588.
Dordt’s Freddy Bullock tied for fourth with an even-par 144.
Mason Collins, Elijah Lamoureux and Shaunak Rama all turned in scores of 146 for the Chargers, good for a four-way tie for seventh. Doane’s Conor Schubring was the fourth man to shoot a 146.
Northwestern’s Brock Murphy led the Red Raiders with a 13th-place score of 148.
MONDAY’S RESULTS: The Morningside University men’s golf team built a 12-stroke lead on Monday
The Mustangs held a collective team score of 278, which is 10-under-par for the course.
Midland was second in the conference leaderboard, with 290.
Northwestern was third at 297.
Ryan Rogers from Midland and Storey were the clubhouse leaders at 4-under par, after 18-hole rounds of 68.
Weeks from Morningside was third with 69 (-3).
Defending champion Jonny Douglas from Morningside and Brock Murphy from Northwestern had a tie for fourth at 70 (-2).