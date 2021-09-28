Sam Storey, Mason Weeks co-medalists at GPAC Fall Classic

ELKHORN, Neb. — Sam Storey wasn’t on top alone on the leaderboard on Tuesday.

Storey, a Morningside University men’s golfer, shot a two-day, 36-hole total of 141 but so did Spirit Lake High School graduate Mason Weeks.

Weeks, a freshman, shot a 68 on Monday and a 73 on Tuesday for his 141, and the former Indians golfer tied with Storey to become co-medalist at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb during the GPAC Fall Classic.

These scores will carry over into the spring GPAC tourney.

Weeks shot a 36 on the front nine and the back nine. He finished the back nine with two 4s and two 3s.

Storey, meanwhile, shot a 73 on Tuesday after posting a 68 on Monday. Storey had four holes where he carded a bogey or worse.

Both Weeks and Storey turned in a score of 3-under-par.

Morningside’s Xan Milligan was third, as he turned in a 2-under 142. He shot 71 both days.

Milligan’s stronger split came on the back nine, with a 34.

The Mustangs won with a team score of 571, as they were 5-under-par. Morningside won by 17 strokes, as Briar Cliff was second with a 12-over 588.