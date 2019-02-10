PALM CITY, Fla. – University of South Dakota senior Tommy Vining is in 19th place after 18 holes at the Martin Downs Collegiate, which began Sunday.
Vining is 2-over-par with 74 strokes in the event taking place at Martin Downs Golf Club. He leads the field with a par-3 average of 2.5 strokes while ranking in the top-15 with three birdies.
As a team, the Coyotes are in ninth place with 307 shots, one stroke behind eighth-place Purdue Fort Wayne.
Three Coyotes are tied for 45th in the field with 77 strokes. Sophomores Tate Arends and Jacob Michel, along with freshman Ben Hicks, all hit 5-over-par on the first tour of the course.
Hicks, playing as an individual, recorded an eagle on the par-5 13th hole, one of five eagles in the field.
Juniors Scott Fudenberg and Matt Tolan rounded out the Coyote scorers with 79 and 80 strokes, respectively.
Mercer leads the field with 284 strokes at 4-under-par. Kristian Tannum Donaldson of VCU is the top individual in the field with 67 strokes at 5-under-par.
The second round resumes Monday and concludes Tuesday.