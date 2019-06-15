CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A strong storm blew through Cherokee on Saturday, forcing a weather delay in the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship at Cherokee Golf Course.
When deadline arrived for Sunday’s edition of The Journal, players in the first five flights were still involved in second-round matches, which officials hoped could be completed before dark.
Meanwhile, sixth and seventh flight competition never got started and instead will begin early Sunday morning.
Defending and four-time champion J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines was among the first-round winners, defeating Tyler Danke of Sioux City 6-5.
Anderson was competing against James DeVos, the Cherokee High School golf coach who won the 2014 title, in a second-round match. DeVos scored a 1-up triumph over Andrew Zinn of Storm Lake, Iowa.
Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa -- a three-time Sioux Valley winner -- also passed his first-round test by a 1-up margin over reigning Sioux City Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell. Taylor was locked in a second-round battle with Nick Dreckman of Le Mars, Iowa, who outlasted Mike Cedar of Cherokee 1-up in 20 holes.
Dave Greenwood of Omaha, the qualifying medalist, topped Louis Sitting Crow of Vermillion, South Dakota, 4 and 2. Greenwood, who shot 70 in qualifying was matched against Zach Mathers of Sioux Falls, a 1-up winner in 20 holes over Jim Calkins of West Union, Iowa.
Cody Holck of Grimes, Iowa, bested Matt Pitts of Cherokee 3 and 2 in a matchup of Morningside College players in the opening round. Pitts, the 2012 champ, is a Morningside graduate while Holck just completed his senior season.
Holck was looking to advance to a semifinal in a second-round match against Mike Clark of Spencer, Iowa, who beat Jeff Covatto of Marcus, Iowa, 5 and 3.
Semifinal 18-hole matches in the championship and first flight were scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Championship matches follow in the early afternoon.
The Sioux Valley Amateur is Iowa’s longest-running match play tournament.
First-round winners in the first flight included past champion Jeff Campbell of Niles, Ohio.