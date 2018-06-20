SIOUX CITY – The First Tee actually started with a question. Why don’t more kids play golf?
To find the answer, a partnership among the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA Tour and the USGA formed The First Tee in 1997.
It started as a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them. What they soon discovered was that combining the rules of the game with life and leadership skills, kids and teens weren’t just learning how to putt, but also important values.
Since 1997, The First Tee has grown to the point of delivering programs in all 50 United State and select international locations. The First Tee brings character education through the game of golf to more than 5 million young people.
The First Tee mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.
By participating in The First Tee, kids are introduced to nine core values which are incorporated throughout the program. They are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
Locally, The First Tee of Siouxland accommodates kids at four different locations, specifically the “green grass” or golf activities – Sun Valley Golf Course, Floyd Park Golf Course and Green Valley Golf Club in Sioux City as well as Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton, Iowa.
Craig Berenstein, executive director of The First Tee of Siouxland, reports the program also includes other on-site activities. Those are being conducted at the Boys and Girls Club of America, with around 25 kids participating actively but as many as 80 from Boys and Girls Club.
“Most people believe that No. 1, The First Tee is about golf and that No. 2 it’s about just making kids good golfers, and for affluent kids,” Berenstein said. “And that’s not the case. We’re a youth development program where we’re trying to reach all kids whether they’ve played golf or literally never touched a club, to give them exposure to the game and to understand the youth development piece of what The First Tee is all about.
“So much of The First Tee is about teaching our core values and about healthy choices and lifestyle choices. When you take all those components into what we do, you then start understanding the range of the kids that we reach out to.”
The First Tee will take kids as early as 4 to 6 years of age in its target programs, but once they advance to the player level, par level, birdie level, eagle ace level, they are well into their teens.
By the time they reach the top level, they are usually 16 to 18 years of age, simply because it takes two years to accomplish each level and the testing that’s required both the academic side and also the golf proficiency side.
In addition to the green grass and summer activities on site at the Boys and Girls Club and other places, The First Tee has expanded to include national school programming and after school programming, with Beyond the Bell or Apple Tree, or the Sanford Center.
“I really have to commend Steve McGrory when he started the program 13 or 14 years ago,” Berenstein said. “He had a vision of what can we do to reach out to kids and in that time it was through the county with kids who were going through some issues. We brought in the program and had a relationship with the Omaha First Tee program for a number of years and then we developed some independence a few years ago.”
Berenstein started with The First Tee in January of 2017 and continues to work with program director Treyla Lee and the board to increase numbers. There are currently just over 400 kids involved and they would like to increase that to 600.
“I think with the after school programming or the in-school programming with the national school program that we teach through P.E. teachers in the school system, I think we can get above that 600 number,” Berenstein said.
The First Tee has received tremendous support from Sioux City superintendent of schools Paul Gausman and his administrators to try and develop programming. Right now The First Tee is in the process of trying to continue to work with the administrators and P.E. teachers to implement some programming and Berenstein is “very confident” that will happen in the very near future.
Seth Felts, Hannah Rens and Samantha Delperdang are three who have advanced all the way through the ace program. Rens, in fact, is attending the University of Texas.
Interested persons can still sign up to join the First Tee of Siouxland. Call 712-898-2910 and ask for Craig Berenstein.
The First Tee of Siouxland’s annual fundraiser will be held Friday, July 27 at Green Valley, a 4-person scramble with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Call the aforementioned number for more information, or check the First Tee of Siouxland website.