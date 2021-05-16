Former Creighton University golfer Johnny Spellerberg goes wire-to-wire in Tri-State Masters

SIOUX CITY — The final round of the Tri-State Masters turned out to be a coronation for Johnny Spellerberg.
Spellerberg completed a wire-to-wire victory by shooting 3-under-par 69 at Green Valley Golf Club and prevailed by seven shots over defending champion Adam Fields.
The Bennington, Nebraska, resident completed the three-day event — staged at three different courses in three different states — with an 11-under 204.
He shot 68 in the opening round at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Friday and 67 at Covington Links in South Sioux City Saturday.
“I played well and hit the ball really well, but believe it or not I didn’t make that many putts over three feet," Spellerberg said. "The story of the last three days is I would hit it to 15 feet or two putt, or do what I did on 18 today, hit it to a foot and have an easy birdie.
“I want to shout out to my wife Brittany and my six-month old son Hank for letting me drive all the way up here from Bennington.”
Spellerberg, a 28-year-old who works in the travel industry, had a six-shot cushion over Fields to begin the day Sunday. He then put it in cruise control, so to speak, shooting 34-35 and punctuating the victory by sticking his approach shot on No. 18 within a foot of the cup for a tap-in birdie.
Fields, a winner in this event two of the last three years, tried to mount a comeback by firing 4-under 32 on the last nine, but it was too little, too late. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, deputy sherriff came from six shots back last year to force a playoff and won.
He settled for second place this time around with 74-67-70—211. Chris Rager, the 2017 champion, was third at 71-75-74—220.
Ethan Spier, Jason Vander Kooi and Brian Evans finished deadlocked at 222. Spier, an East High School junior, and Vander Kooi played in the final group with Spellerberg and Fields.
“It’s tough enough to play three different rounds on three different courses, let alone three different states,” said Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer. “I’m used to four rounds at the same course, but this is a great change. This is the first time I’ve been at The Bluffs and the first time at Covington Links.”
Spellerberg said he entered last year’s Tri-State Masters mainly because there wasn’t much more golf being played because of the pandemic. He wound up finishing in the top five, although all three rounds were held at Green Valley.
He has played in a couple of other events at Green Valley and also made it to a playoff in the Lake Creek Amateur at Storm Lake, Iowa, last year.
“I work in the travel industry and obviously that wasn’t great last year so I had a lot of time to play golf,” Spellerberg said. “There weren’t a lot of events, so I came up last year and went to Lake Creek and that was fun, too. Great courses, great people. You can’t beat it.”
Another reason he chose to play last year was the fact that his father passed away four years ago on Monday.
“It’s always an emotional day and I hate it,” Spellerberg said. “But this is something positive I can take from this weekend.”
Like Spellerberg, Bret Taylor went wire-to-wire to win the Senior Division for players 50 years of age and older. Taylor, who resides in Booneville, Iowa (near Des Moines), shot 74 on Sunday after rounds of 68 and 69 the first two days for a 211 total.
Taylor doesn’t live here anymore, but his Siouxland roots are deep. In fact, the former head pro at several different courses in the Sioux City area was responsible for starting the Siouxland Masters, a predecessor to the Tri-State Masters, which celebrated its 17th anniversary this year.
Sean Davis of Council Bluffs was a stroke in back of Taylor at 73-67-72—212, while defending champion Jeff Donaldson finished third with 74-71-77—222.
The Tri-State Masters is the first of four “major” tournaments used to determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year in both the Open and Senior Divisions.
The next major is the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers on June 5-6. The next points tournament, however, is the Lake Creek Amateur May 29-30.