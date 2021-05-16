Former Creighton University golfer Johnny Spellerberg goes wire-to-wire in Tri-State Masters

Fields, a winner in this event two of the last three years, tried to mount a comeback by firing 4-under 32 on the last nine, but it was too little, too late. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, deputy sherriff came from six shots back last year to force a playoff and won.

He settled for second place this time around with 74-67-70—211. Chris Rager, the 2017 champion, was third at 71-75-74—220.

Ethan Spier, Jason Vander Kooi and Brian Evans finished deadlocked at 222. Spier, an East High School junior, and Vander Kooi played in the final group with Spellerberg and Fields.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s tough enough to play three different rounds on three different courses, let alone three different states,” said Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer. “I’m used to four rounds at the same course, but this is a great change. This is the first time I’ve been at The Bluffs and the first time at Covington Links.”

Spellerberg said he entered last year’s Tri-State Masters mainly because there wasn’t much more golf being played because of the pandemic. He wound up finishing in the top five, although all three rounds were held at Green Valley.

He has played in a couple of other events at Green Valley and also made it to a playoff in the Lake Creek Amateur at Storm Lake, Iowa, last year.