Golf courses happy to see patrons on the course practicing social distancing

The Senior Open has been moved to Aug. 21, and the Interstate tournament is scheduled for the first weekend in June, but according to Slater, that is under review.

“Everyone is looking at these dates waiting to find out more information to make more informed decisions,” Slater said. “Right now, I don’t think we have enough information to make a decision on those dates, at least for our first one in June. The Interstate Championship date is pretty flexible. I can pick a date any time for that one.”

Marty Johnson, owner of Covington Links and South Ridge in South SIoux City, knows it’ll get better and that everyone is in the same boat.

Johnson appreciates the golfers who have practiced social distancing and doing the things needed to stop the spread.

“I just had two people go out here (Saturday) and took two separate carts,” Johnson said. “It’s just the way it is. It’s just part of the deal. You can only put so many people on the course and still practice social distancing. Some people are understanding of that, and some people aren’t. What I’m telling you is it isn’t up to speed what it is. We still have the same number of members, and we’ve picked up new ones. As far as them coming out and playing, no. They’re not coming out that much. It could be worse.”

Another way golf courses are help stopping the spread is by scheduling tee times. Nowadays, golfers can schedule tee times over the phone or online, and even pay the fees through the phone or internet.

