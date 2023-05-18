Seven Northwest Iowa schools qualified for the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union's state golf tournaments after placing first or second at regional meets Wednesday.

Class 1A

Newell-Fonda, Akron-Westfield and Alta-Aurelia advanced to the 1A state meet at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, May 25-26.

With a team score of 368, N-W won the Region 2 meet at Spring Valley Golf Course in Algona. A-W was the runner-up with a 403 score.

Other area teams, their placing and scores were: South O'Brien, fourth (428); Gehlen Catholic, fifth (433): Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, sixth (434); and Remsen St. Mary's, seventh, (437).

Grace Erickson of Newell-Fonda earned medalist honors with a round of 84, one stroke less than her teammate, Aleix Barber.

Sidney captured the Region 2 title at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita with a score of 378. Alta-Aurelia finished three strokes back at 381.

Kingsley-Pierson finished third with a score of 394. West Monona was sixth at 410.

Addison Brink of Riverside was the medalist with a round of 83.

Class 2A

Unity Christian won the Region 1 title at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City with a team score of 390, two strokes better than second-place Central Lyon, which also advanced to the 2A state meet at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

West Lyon finished third at (392); Hinton placed fourth (398) and Western Christian was fifth (469).

Carly Janssen of Pocahontas Area was the medalist with a score of 87.

Kendra Casey of Sioux Central (93) and Lauren Vande Griend (93) of Unity Christian qualified as individuals for the state tournament.

Class 3A

MOC-Floyd Valley qualified for the 3A state meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls finishing second at the Region 1 meet at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake. Clear Lake won the team title with a score of 339. MOC-Floyd Valley (381) was two strokes lower than third-place Sioux Center.

Other area teams, their placing and scores were: Spencer, fourth, (386); Sergeant Bluff-Luton, eighth (420); Spirit Lake, ninth, (422); Bishop Heelan, 10th (437); Le Mars, 11th, (437); and Storm Lake, 12th (439).

Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake was the medalist with a round of 77, one stroke lower than Sioux Center's Hope Faber, Sioux Center.

Spencer's Maureen McDermott, who shot a 85, also qualified as an individual for the state meet.

Class 4A

Southeast Polk and Ames advanced to the 4A state tournament after finishing first and second, respectively, at the Region 1 meet at Veenker Golf Course in Ames

Sioux City East finished fifth with a team score of 451; Sioux City North was eighth (495): and Sioux City West was ninth (517).

The 4A state meet will be held at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.