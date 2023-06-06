RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Vermillion girls' golf team put in a runner-up performance at the Class A South Dakota state golf tournament.

Vermillion finished with a team score of 343 over two 18-hole rounds at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City. The tournament started on Monday and concluded on Tuesday.

Rylan Horning of Saint Thomas More was the top individual in golfing a 156 (12-over par). Horning shot a 74 for Round 2, the lowest 18-hole score of the tournament.

Dakota Valley's Kate Betsworth finished third individually with a final score of 164. Olivia Sorlie (162) of Canton was second.

Stephanie Carr led Vermillion as she finished in fourth place individually with a two-day score of 168.

Sioux Falls Christian was the top team in Class A, finishing with a score of 339. Vermillion recorded a 343 for second, Saint Thomas More (359) was third and Dakota Valley (363) was fourth.

Betsworth entered Tuesday in fifth place after shooting an 84 in Round 1, but she improved by four strokes over Round 2 to jump into third by the end of Tuesday.

Carr was up as high as second, but finished with a Round 2 score of 85, two strokes higher than her Round 1.

Vermillion's Georgia Johnson tied for ninth place with a 173, and teammate Taylor Reuvers shot a 174 for sole possession of 11th place.

Dakota Valley's Lexi Squier (177) and Claire Wiebelhaus (178) finished tied for 17 and tied for 21st, respectively.

Vermillion's Ronnie Wilharm took 23rd (180).

Elk Point-Jefferson had a qualifier in Madison Buenger. She finished in 25th place with a 182.