MARSHALLTOWN — Sioux Central's Kendra Casey finished in the top inviduals at the Class 2A girls' state golf tournament at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Casey shot a 79 for her first round on Thursday, and followed it up with a second round score of 85 on Friday to place fifth after two 18-hole rounds. Casey finished with a total tally of 164 (22-over).

Central Lyon's Mariah Gerleman placed ninth with a total score of 174.

Sumner-Fredericksburg's Chloe Bolte was the top individual as she went for a 152 (+10), which was 10 strokes better than runner-up Olivia Hines of Mediapolis.

Tipton's Paycee Sorgenfrey was third (163).

Roland-Story was the top team in 2A with a four-person score of 723 over the two days. West Marshall (731) was second and New Hampton (737) was third.

Class 3A

Spencer's Maureen McDermott shot a combined 161 over two 18-hole rounds at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls to place seventh at the Class 2A girls' state meet.

Gilbert's Eden Lohrbach finished the tournament at 1-under par with a 143. Clear Lake took second and third in Rebecca DeLong (148) and Meghan DeLong (154).

Gilbert also won the team title with a four-person score of 653 over Thursday and Friday's rounds. Dubuque Wahlert came in second at 672 and Clear Lake (676) was third.

Class 1A

Newell-Fonda's Alexis Barber took 16th at the Class 1A girls' state meet at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone. She shot a 188 over two 18-hole rounds between Thursday and Friday.

Her teammate, Grace Erickson, went for a score of of 192 to finish in the top 25.

Grundy Center's Abbie Lindeman (159) was the medalist. New London's Taylor Phillips (160) was runner-up and Avery Litcher (168) of Bishop Garrigan was third.

Grundy Center was the top team in 1A with a four-person two-day score of 706. New London was second at 729 and West Branch came in third at 771.