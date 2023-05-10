PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic was the top team there with a final four-person score of 324 over 18 holes at the Class 1A sectional meet held at Primghar Golf Course, hosted by South O'Brien.

Kinglsey-Pierson scored a 329 to take second and advance to the district meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars as Gehlen Catholic will play host.

Individual qualifiers include Trinity Christian's Alex DeBoer and George-Little Rock's Spencer Sprock. DeBoer shot a 79 and Sprock an 82.

Gehlen's Dawson Barthole was meet medalist with a round of 74. DeBoer was runner-up and Kingsley-Pierson went 3-4 in Emerson Pratt (80) and Vincent Koelling (81).

Ridge View has good showing in 2A

Kuemper Catholic produced meet medalist Braxton Vonnahme, who shot a 73, runner-up Carter Putney, who carded a 75 and Maverick Schwabe, who took third with a 77 at the Class 2A sectional at Willow Vale Golf Club in Mapleton.

Kuemper was the top team with a combined four-person round of 308. Ridge View and South Central Calhoun tied for second at 328.

Ridge View's Kellen Clausen was third as an individual at 78. Kuemper Catholic went 1-2 as individuals with Braxton Vonnahme (73) as medalist and Carter Putney (75) runner-up.

Western Christian tops in 2A sectional

With a final team tally of 303 over 18 holes at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, Western Christian will advance to the district meet. As will runner-up Alta-Aurellia with a score of 320.

Unity Christian was third with a score of 326, and Central Lyon (342) was fourth.

Newell-Fonda advances in 1A

Newell-Fonda scored a 355 between four golfers over 18 holes at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge to advance to districts in 1A.

St. Edmond won the meet with a score of 352. GTRA was third (357).

Storm Lake Saint Mary's was also in attendance and finished fifth out of seven teams with a score of 411.