SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton captured the team title at the Missouri River Athletic Conference girls golf tournament Tuesday.

The Warriors' Cora Eckhoff earned individual medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 80 at Floyd Park in Sioux City.

Sioux City East's Isabella Boyle and Sioux City West's Brianna DeLaGarza tied for second place, two strokes back of Eckhoff.

SB-L's team score of 359 was nine strokes better than second-place finisher East's 368. Bishop Heelan was third (394); followed by Le Mars (395); Sioux City North (397) and Sioux City West (419).

The top 12 individual finishers also included:

3: Jaycee Chase of West, 87

4: Kaedy Junck of East, 91

5: Madi Hilts of SB-L, 92

T6: Kelsi Skatges of SB-L and Alyssa Schorg of Heelan, 93

T7: Metta Skov of Le Mars, Ashlyn Prosser of SB-L, Kylie Hamer of North, and Aubrey Koch of East, all 94