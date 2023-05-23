AMES — MOC-Floyd Valley captured the Class 3A state boys' golf title Tuesday at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Dutchmen senior Davis Korver also earned runner-up individual honors with a total score of 151, seven strokes over par. Washington's Roman Roth finished one shot under par for a 143 on his way to be named meet medalist.

MOC-Floyd Valley freshman Carson Korver finished two 18-hole rounds at 10-over par. Korver's final score of 154 placed him third individually.

As a team, the Dutch finished with a team score of 629. Knoxville was runner-up with a team tally of 643, and Gilbert (645) was third.

Also contributing to the MOC-Floyd Valley team score were senior Cody Brenneman, whose 159 placed 14th, and senior Jackson Van Den Bosch (165), who ended in a tie for 21st.

Spencer (689) checked in with a final team score at 689.

Iowa Class 2A

OABCIG junior Axton Miller was runner-up as an individual in Class 2A with a combined score of 142 (even par). Miller shot a 77 on Monday but rebounded for a 65 (-6) on Tuesday.

Grundy Center won the team title and produced the top individual at the Class 2A state golf meet at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Meet medalist Judd Jirovsky blew away the competition by carding an 18-hole round of 68 in Round 2 after going for a 63 in Round 1 on Monday for a final tally of 131 (11-under par).

Beckman Catholic was second as team (611) behind Grundy Center's 597. Hudson (618) was third, Western Christian (636) was fourth and Boyden-Hull (638) took fifth.

Western Christian junior Caleb Douma went for a two-day score of 150 to tie for ninth overall. Wolfpack senior Leyton Roetman finished a stroke behind Douma to claim sole possession of 12th place.

Boyden-Hull freshman Carter Kleinwolterink (158) placed in the top 25 individuals.

Iowa Class 1A

Gehlen Catholic junior Dawson Barthole took third place at the Class 1A state tournament at Ames Golf and Country Club with a two-day tally of 152 over 18 holes each day.

Barthole shot a 74 on Monday and a 78 on Tuesday to finish seven strokes over par.

Regina Catholic's Mikey Takacs and Hamburg's Keith Thompson tied atop the leaderboard as each shot a 148 over both days. Thompson was a stroke better on Tuesday to finish the day with a one-under 70.

Hillcrest Academy went for a score of 650 to take the team title. West Fork was runner-up at 655 and Kingsley-Pierson was third (660).

Remsen Saint Mary's (676) finished fifth and Gehlen Catholic (691) was eighth.

Senior Emmerson Pratt of Kingsley-Pierson shot a 159 to finish in a tie for 11th.

SSC's Rager advances to state

South Sioux City's Cole Rager advanced to the Class B state golf championship with a score of 82 over 18 holes at Monuments Shadow in Gering to place sixth individually.

Rager was 10 shots back of individual winner Easton Chaffee of Blair.

The SSC senior led the Cardinals' scoring as South Sioux City ended with a team score of 489 for 12th place. Columbus Lakeview was the top team with a score of 342.