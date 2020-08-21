Jeff Donaldson, Betty Rettenmaier win Siouxland Senior Open

DAKOTA DUNES — Jeff Donaldson has played plenty of rounds at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes. His round on Friday in the Siouxland Senior Open ranked right up toward the top.
Donaldson shot an 18-hole score of 66 on Friday to win his third Siouxland Open in the five years he’s played the tournament.
The former North and Bishop Heelan assistant basketball coach shot a 32 on the front nine, then shot 34 on the back nine to clinch the win.
“It gives me a lot of momentum and the confidence is definitely back,” Donaldson said. “I haven’t shot that low in a while.”
Donaldson edged defending champion Sam Prue by one stroke. Prue played in the “B” flight — intended for golfers aged 56-60 — while Donaldson was in the “A” flight, and that flight was for golfers between 50 and 55.
On the women’s side, Betty Rettenmaier won the women’s field with a score of 82.
The win meant more to Donaldson than just playing well. The tournament supported a cause that was near to Donaldson’s heart.
Earlier in the calendar year, Donaldson’s mother, Lois Donaldson, passed away due to Alzheimer’s disease.
The tournament proceeds went to Sunrise Retirement Home, which cares for the elderly dealing with the terrible disease.
Donaldson played alongside Bill Mathers, who led the “D” flight with a score of 71. Mathers’ mother also passed away due to Alzheimer’s.
Mathers and Donaldson reflected on playing in such a meaningful tournament throughout the day.
“We talked about what the cause is for,” Donaldson said. “It does make it more special. It’s been such a crazy year. You have to take with the good and the bad.”
Donaldson admitted he hadn’t been playing well this summer. His driving wasn’t what he wanted it to be, and he couldn’t convert on putts.
So, on Thursday, Donaldson went out to the putting green for practice. He compared putting to like a basketball player seeing a 3-pointer go through the hoop.
Once Donaldson — who is in the Briar Cliff University Athletics Hall of Fame for basketball — saw a couple putts go in, he saw the hole get bigger and made a couple more putts.
There was more to it than that, of course.
Donaldson made the adjustment to use both hands to putt. Earlier in the summer, he used his left hand to putt and his right hand “went along for the ride.”
Donaldson experimented with using both hands, and it worked. Donaldson birdied four of the first five holes of Friday’s round.
“Like everyone’s game, it comes and goes,” Donaldson said. “It’s important to get off to a good start. It takes a little bit of pressure off. Today, it worked out. I hadn’t been playing that well but it all came together today.”
Donaldson’s relationship with Two Rivers is one that goes back for several years. That course is what gave Donaldson his competitive fire in golf.
When Donaldson was in his 30s, he and a couple of friends would play “hundreds” of rounds at Two Rivers. Donaldson won very few of those rounds, so he practiced until his game got better.
Since then, Donaldson won six Two Rivers club championships, and finished twice three times and thrice the same amount of times during the Interstate tournament.
Rettenmaier, meanwhile, enjoyed herself during the win. It’s the fourth time she’s won the tournament.
She was glad the tournament — which was originally slated for the spring — could be held.
“Considering everything that’s going on, the fact we could still play and play for a worthy cause,” Rettenmaier said. “I want to thank (Two Rivers Director of Golf and Instruction) Rodd (Slater) and the grounds crew for having the course in great shape. The weather was beautiful and I’m glad we got the tournament under our belt.”
Sue Morehead finished second in the women’s division with an 87.
In the best-ball team aspect, Team Rob Hollan edged Donaldson’s team in a playoff. Both teams scored 62 in regulation.
