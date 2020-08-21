Jeff Donaldson, Betty Rettenmaier win Siouxland Senior Open

“Like everyone’s game, it comes and goes,” Donaldson said. “It’s important to get off to a good start. It takes a little bit of pressure off. Today, it worked out. I hadn’t been playing that well but it all came together today.”

Donaldson’s relationship with Two Rivers is one that goes back for several years. That course is what gave Donaldson his competitive fire in golf.

When Donaldson was in his 30s, he and a couple of friends would play “hundreds” of rounds at Two Rivers. Donaldson won very few of those rounds, so he practiced until his game got better.

Since then, Donaldson won six Two Rivers club championships, and finished twice three times and thrice the same amount of times during the Interstate tournament.

Rettenmaier, meanwhile, enjoyed herself during the win. It’s the fourth time she’s won the tournament.

She was glad the tournament — which was originally slated for the spring — could be held.