SIOUX CITY – There were more than a few surprises in the opening round of the Jividen Cup match play tournament Saturday at Whispering Creek Golf Club.
The weather was less than ideal for golf, but nonetheless the annual event played in honor of the late Mike and Leo Jividen went on without a hitch.
Low seeds fell in both the championship and Leo divisions, the Leo for players 50 years of age and older.
First off, there will be a new champion since last year’s winner Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, was unable to play. Among those falling on Saturday were three-time winner Corey Matthey.
In fact, the higher-seeded player in each of the first 16 matches in the championship flight advanced. Results of the quarterfinals were not made available to the Journal by press time for Sunday’s edition.
Matthey was seeded No. 7 and lost to Matt Young, a former Morningside linkster, 2 and 1. Young was playing J.D. Thacker, the No. 15 seed who knocked off second-seeded Tyler Danke 2 and 1, in one quarterfinal match.
Jackson Sitzmann, a late replacement in the bracket, fell to No. 16 seed Tyson Banks 5 and 3. Banks was taking on Ray Sencenbaugh, who prevailed 3 and 2 over Connor Prescott in a Nos. 8 and 9 matchup.
No. 13 seed Ayron Corporon and No. 12 seed Brian Schultz moved into a quarterfinal match with wins over Colin Mitchell and Jeremy Brown. Corporon beat Mitchell 2 and 1 and Schultz took out Brown 4 and 3.
The final quarterfinal match still in progress was Mike Moody against Jonny Douglas. No. 14 seed Moody topped No. 3 Brian Evans in a 21-hole marathon, while Douglas downed Jackson Thompson 4 and 3.
Semifinal, championship and consolation matches are scheduled for Sunday.
Bill Mathers, Jeff Donaldson and Sam Prue – the top three seeds in the Leo Division – each came through with first-round wins. Defending champion Mathers beat Todd Sapp 2 and 1, Donaldson defeated Jim LeMoine 5 and 3 and Prue got a 3 and 2 win over Mike Pape.
Mathers was taking on Mark Albert, winner in 20 holes over Tom Ward, in one Leo quarterfinal. Donaldson was doing battle with Scott Wieck, a No. 10 seed who knocked out seventh-seeded Scott Knowles 1-up, while Prue’s quarterfinal foe was Brent Weitzel, who outlasted Mike Gregg in 19 holes.
The other quarterfinal still in progress was Dave Holmberg, the 13th seed, against No. 12 Dan Belvin. Holmberg downed fourth-seeded Jim Tritz 6 and 5 while Belvin triumphed over No. 5 seed Dan Brooks 2 and 1.
Leo Division semifinals, finals and consolations were also set for Sunday.