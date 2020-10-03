Jividen Cup reaches semifinal round

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Colin Mitchell has crashed the Morningside College party in the semifinals of the Jividen Cup match play at Covington Links Golf Course.
Mitchell is the only one of four players without Morningside ties in the final four, joining current Mustangs Jonny Douglas and Corey Matthey, along with graduate Matt Pitts.
Mitchell, who scored wins of 4 and 3 over Morningside Coach Todd Sapp and 3 and 1 over the Mustangs’ Jackson Sitzmann on Saturday, will take on Douglas in one semifinal Sunday.
The other semi pits Matthey against Pitts, with the winners playing for the championship of the long-standing event, named in honor of the late Mike Jividen.
It didn’t take long for defending champion Ayron Corporon to exit after an opening-round loss to Ray Sencenbaugh. Douglas, though, beat Sencenbaugh 2 and 1 after scoring a 3 and 2 victory over M’side teammate Tyler Danke.
Matthey’s road to the semifinals included triumphs of 3 and 2 over Tanner Haeberle -- yet another Morningside linkster -- and 4 and 3 over Tyson Bodlak.
Pitts, a Cherokee, Iowa, resident, advanced with a 2 and 1 win over Ryan Gorsett and a 1-up victory over Ethan Spier.
Meanwhile, in the Leo Division for players 50 and over, defending champion Jeff Donaldson has reached the semifinals along with Lance Heimsoth, Sam Prue and Bill Mathers.
Donaldson will play Heimsoth and Prue goes up against Mathers. The winners tangle in the championship match of the Leo Division, named for Mike Jividen’s late father.
Donaldson’s two wins on Saturday came over Jerry Gengler (1-up) and Tom Ward (4 and 3). Heimsoth downed Jeff Warden (5 and 4) and Dan Belvin (3 and 2).
Prue -- the points leader in the race for Siouxland Senior Player of the Year -- opened with a 5 and 4 win over Mike Gregg before topping Jay Jackson by the same margin.
The 71-year-old Mathers defeated Mark Albert 2 and 1 and M.L. Petersen 3 and 2.
At the conclusion of Sunday’s play, members of the Jividen family will present trophies to the winners in each division.
