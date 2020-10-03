Jividen Cup reaches semifinal round

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Colin Mitchell has crashed the Morningside College party in the semifinals of the Jividen Cup match play at Covington Links Golf Course.

Mitchell is the only one of four players without Morningside ties in the final four, joining current Mustangs Jonny Douglas and Corey Matthey, along with graduate Matt Pitts.

Mitchell, who scored wins of 4 and 3 over Morningside Coach Todd Sapp and 3 and 1 over the Mustangs’ Jackson Sitzmann on Saturday, will take on Douglas in one semifinal Sunday.

The other semi pits Matthey against Pitts, with the winners playing for the championship of the long-standing event, named in honor of the late Mike Jividen.

It didn’t take long for defending champion Ayron Corporon to exit after an opening-round loss to Ray Sencenbaugh. Douglas, though, beat Sencenbaugh 2 and 1 after scoring a 3 and 2 victory over M’side teammate Tyler Danke.

Matthey’s road to the semifinals included triumphs of 3 and 2 over Tanner Haeberle -- yet another Morningside linkster -- and 4 and 3 over Tyson Bodlak.

Pitts, a Cherokee, Iowa, resident, advanced with a 2 and 1 win over Ryan Gorsett and a 1-up victory over Ethan Spier.