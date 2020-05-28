John Deere Classic canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SILVIS, Ill. — It has been a tough year for businesses not only in the Quad-Cities, but nationwide as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The John Deere Classic was not immune.
As a result, the 50th anniversary of the PGA Tour event will have to wait a year.
Tournament and PGA Tour officials announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 Quad-Cities tour stop was canceled. The $6.2 million event was scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run.
“Like other events in town, it's not what we wanted to do, it's certainly a disappointment,” JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said. “But we feel as if it's the right decision and view 2020 as an anomaly year that we will all survive.
“We're focused on 2021 with great enthusiasm as far as the athletic event side of our business.”
Peterson said the focus of the JDC tournament staff now turns to the charitable arm of the event. The Birdies for Charity program will continue to operate and help nearly 550 local nonprofit organizations raise money for their groups.
PGA Tour officials noted the JDC will return to its traditional July dates in 2021, being played a week ahead of the Open Championship.
Peterson admitted there were just too many hurdles to overcome at a time when the ongoing coronavirus concerns muddled plans for the tournament. It was already appearing to be a pared down event with the likelihood of fan restrictions that would have led to an impact on the tournament's bottom line.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of players, fans, volunteers and support staff of the John Deere Classic,” said Mara Downing, John Deere Vice President Global Brand and Communication, in a release from the tournament. “We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to the Quad-City area and to the broader golf community. We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021.”
The decision to cancel the 2020 event was a collaborative effort between the principle parties — Quad City Golf Classic Charitable Foundation (the golf tournament's 501(c)3 title), Deere & Co., and the PGA Tour.
“The three of us have had a number of phone calls and discussions, meetings over the last six weeks,” said Peterson, noting this does not affect the contract of the three parties that runs through the 2023 tournament. “It was a collaborative decision by all three signators to the tournament agreement.”
The JDC was among 11 tournaments, not counting the postponed Olympics, to be pulled from the altered Tour schedule this year. Among the tournaments already canceled were the World Golf Championship-Dell Match Play and the Open Championship that was scheduled the week after the JDC. Another 14 events were moved from their original dates on the schedule, including the three other majors.
PGA Tour officials are looking to fill the JDC tournament week with another event.
“We understand and respect that the Quad-Cities market has dynamics and challenges that prevent the playing of the John Deere Classic in 2020,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer. “As we’ve seen through the years, the community support for the John Deere Classic is unwavering and I have no doubt the event will return stronger than ever in its 50th playing in 2021.”
The JDC was potentially the first event on the revamped PGA Tour schedule to re-introduce fans back to golf courses after four events ahead of the JDC were scheduled without fans.
However, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's mandate limiting events in the state to crowds of 50 people, according to Peterson, was among major factors in the decision to pull the plug on the event this year.
“It was kind of a decision based on a lot of layers of analysis,” Peterson said. “When it came down to it, looking at the long term, looking at the long gain, instead of putting all your chips on the table for an anomaly year, we just felt like hitting the pause button on the athletic event this year made sense.”
