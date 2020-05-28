John Deere Classic canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SILVIS, Ill. — It has been a tough year for businesses not only in the Quad-Cities, but nationwide as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The John Deere Classic was not immune.

As a result, the 50th anniversary of the PGA Tour event will have to wait a year.

Tournament and PGA Tour officials announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 Quad-Cities tour stop was canceled. The $6.2 million event was scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run.

“Like other events in town, it's not what we wanted to do, it's certainly a disappointment,” JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said. “But we feel as if it's the right decision and view 2020 as an anomaly year that we will all survive.

“We're focused on 2021 with great enthusiasm as far as the athletic event side of our business.”

Peterson said the focus of the JDC tournament staff now turns to the charitable arm of the event. The Birdies for Charity program will continue to operate and help nearly 550 local nonprofit organizations raise money for their groups.

PGA Tour officials noted the JDC will return to its traditional July dates in 2021, being played a week ahead of the Open Championship.