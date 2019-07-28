SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — What turned out to be a sterling duel ended in unfortunate fashion at the 117th Iowa State Amateur Championship at The Ridge Golf Course on Sunday.
Jon Brown of Adel wound up prevailing over Jordan Even of Cedar Rapids on the fourth hole of a sudden death playoff after Even was assessed a two-stroke penalty for a rules infraction.
The pair appeared headed to a fifth extra hole before tournament director Chad Pitts was summoned for a discussion.
“The rule is if a pitch mark is not on the green and it is in your line of play you can’t repair it and he repaired it so it’s an automatic two-stroke penalty,” said Pitts, the executive director of the Iowa Golf Association. “That’s the way Jon won with a four versus a six on the last hole.
“Give a lot of credit to Jordan because when he explained what happened he wasn’t trying to change the story, he said what he did and accepted it right away.”
Even, a recent graduate of the University of Memphis, was shell-shocked by the ruling, but gracious nonetheless.
“I just flew the green by a foot or so and had a pitch mark in the fringe,” Even said. “And not really thinking I just went and put my divot tool in the ground and as I did that Jon said you can’t repair that. We brought the rule official over. It was a tough way to go but it happens.”
Brown (69-68-71) and Even (73-67-68) each shot 208 in regulation. Even was playing a group ahead of Brown, who just missed a long putt for birdie from the fringe on the 18th hole.
They returned to No. 18 for the playoff and each made par, so it was back to No. 17 for the next hole. Even made a miraculous par after he had to pitch sideways out of long fescue thanks to an errant tee shot, then roll in a long putt from off the green.
Brown had a chance to win on that hole, but missed a five-foot birdie putt. Even had the best opportunity to end it on the third playoff hole (No. 18) but his par putt lipped the cup and both players made bogey.
Then came the fateful final hole.
“I had the same situation on 16 in regulation and Chad Pitts was right there by the green and I saw my pitch mark was right in front of my ball and I couldn’t tell if my pitch mark was on or off,” Brown said. “So I said, Chad, just to confirm, I can only repair my ball mark if it’s on the green? He said if it’s on the fringe you can’t touch it. I had to literally putt to the side of the pitch mark and to the left of the hole, it was a huge pitch mark and I had to go around it.
“That’s the rule and we walked up and he (Even) had a putt from off the green and his pitch mark was in the fringe. He didn’t think anything of it, he just reached down and fixed the ball mark. I said ‘Buddy, you can’t do that.’ So that was in my head on my putt.
“I felt really weird about it and it’s really unfortunate. I feel bad for him but, boy, he handled the situation as graciously as one could and seems like a super nice young man and obviously a great player so my hat’s off to him.”
The 51-year-old Brown pocketed his second Iowa Amateur title, the first coming in 2006 at Whispering Creek in Sioux City. The IGA Hall of Famer also has three IGA Match Play wins, giving him a total of five in the IGA’s two signature events.
“I’ve had good fortune on this side of the state,” Brown said. “I don’t think there’s anything to it other than I played well that week but it’s a lot of fun to be the age I am and to pull off another one of these. It’s very unexpected and I’m thrilled to death.”
Brown matched par with 71 on Sunday and along with Even finished the tournament at 5-under-par. Charles Jahn of Sperry would have also been part of the playoff if not for a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole.
Jahn wound up alone in third place while Ben Epperly of West Des Moines and Cody Holck of Grimes tied for fourth at 212. Holck just finished his collegiate career at Morningside and shared the opening-round lead.