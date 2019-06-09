CHEROKEE, Iowa – Early bird qualifying has ended for the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play at Cherokee Golf Course.
Regular qualifying, however, runs through Friday and thus far there have been nine scores of 75 or lower posted.
Iowa’s longest running match play event unfolds Saturday and Sunday after qualifying wraps up and the annual Calcutta auction and meal are held on Friday.
Matt Pitts of Cherokee, the 2012 Sioux Valley champion, is the frontrunner in the race for the $250 prize awarded to the qualifying medalist. Pitts carved out a 2-under-par 70 during early bird qualifying.
Nick Dreckman of Le Mars, Iowa, and Sioux Cityan Colin Mitchell each qualified with a 1-under 71, while 2014 winner James DeVos of Cherokee and Mike Clark of Spencer, Iowa, matched par with 72.
Through Sunday, Andrew Zinn of Storm Lake posted a 73, Zach Mathers of Sioux Falls 74 and Tyler Danke of Sioux City, the recently crowned Tri-State Masters champion a 75.
Shooting 76 were 2017 champion Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Ray Sencenbaugh of Sioux City and Ryan Feauto of Carroll, Iowa. Doug Boever of Remsen, Iowa, produced a 77 as did Eric Sonksen of Aurelia, Iowa. Austin Sweeney of Sutherland, Iowa, and Tanner Haeberle of Gilbert, Arizona, shot 78 and 2010 champion Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, 79.