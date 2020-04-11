Metro Sioux City golf courses happy to see patrons on the course practicing social distancing

Two Rivers have also removed ball washers and rakes to avoid the spread.

Two Rivers will be hosting two city tournaments later this spring: The Siouxland Senior Open and the Interstate Amateur Championship.

The Senior Open has been moved to Aug. 21, and the Interstate tournament is scheduled for the first weekend in June, but according to Slater, that is under review.

“Everyone is looking at these dates waiting to find out more information to make more informed decisions,” Slater said. “Right now, I don’t think we have enough information to make a decision on those dates, at least for our first one in June. The Interstate Championship date is pretty flexible. I can pick a date any time for that one.”

Marty Johnson, owner of Covington Links and South Ridge in South SIoux City, knows it’ll get better and that everyone is in the same boat.

Johnson appreciates the golfers who have practiced social distancing and doing the things needed to stop the spread.