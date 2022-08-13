Morningside Alum Jonny Douglas leads Rick Collins Toyota City Championship

SIOUX CITY – After the first round of the Rick Collins Toyota City Championship, a recent Morningside alum, Jonny Douglas, holds the lead in the championship flight.

Douglas’ first round 71 at Green Valley Golf Club puts him one stroke clear of the field heading into Sunday.

There is a tie for second place, as Brian Evans and Colin Mitchell each scored opening round 72’s. Christian Nohr and Jason Vanderkooi are tied for fourth at 73 and Brett Harris sits in sole possession of sixth place after a first round 74.

The top 10 golfers are within four strokes of each other as four golfers are tied for seventh after first round 75’s. Tony Ginger, Ryan Gorsett, Brady Nurse and Cam Riemer are all tied for 7th. Twenty-two golfers shot a 79 or better Saturday.

The lead card of the championship flight will tee off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The lead card will feature Douglas, Evans and Mitchell.

In the first flight, Tim Van Peursem leads Jason Cleveland by three strokes after the first round. Van Peursem scored a 75 and Cleveland a 78 in the first round. Tyson Banks and Matt Campbell are tied for third after the first round with 82’s.

There is a three-way tie for first in the second flight. Noah Angerman, Parker Lutgen and Brody Whalen each shot 86’s Saturday.

In the third flight, Terry Anderson and Dylan Lower are tied for the lead with first round 91’s.

In the senior championship, Mitch Merrill leads a field of six after the first round. Merrill scored a 72 on Saturday to lead Scott Knowles, John Stibbs and Brent Weitzel by two shots. Jay Jackson and Ray Reifenrath each scored 75’s to be three shots off the lead.

Dave Holmberg, Sam Prue and Vern Van Peursem each hit a first round 76 to tie for the lead in the senior first flight.

Angelo James (82) leads Jeff Warden (83) by one in the second flight seniors competition.

The first group of the second and final round will tee-off at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning and the final group will hit the tee box at 11:30 a.m. All flights are played at Green Valley Golf Club.