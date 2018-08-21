SIOUX CITY – East and Bishop Heelan each totaled 293 to tie for the top spot in a Missouri River Conference boys golf meet Tuesday at Sun Valley.
Parker Amos of East had the low round of the day with 64 on the par 66 layout. North’s Nick Opsahl was runner-up medalist with 65.
Amos shot 34-30 while East’s other counters were Drake Anderson with 40-34—74, Ethan Spier 39-40—79 and Gavin Cote 39-40—79.
Heelan was paced by Jackson Sitzmann with 33-34—67, while Jackson Thompson carded 33-35—68, Ethan Mathison 40-38—78 and Drew Determan 40-40—80.
North was third in the team standings at 312. Opsahl’s nine hole scores were 31 and 34 and the Stars also had A.J. Johnson with 44-37—81, Jackson Wynn 42-41—83 and Soren Peterson 44-39—83.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished at 315 with Schuyler Warren shooting 37-35—72, Jacob Massey 42-37—79, Peyton Hardie 39-42—81 and Easton Plantenberg 40-43—83.
West totaled 370, led by Mat Elgert with 39-39—78. Jesse Elgert (49-46) and Jaren Hollingshead (47-48) each shot 95 and Ryan Smith 55-47—102.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson rounded out the team standings with 375.