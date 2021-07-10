Sebastian Munoz leads after third round at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course.

It would have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game.

Once the rain cleared and Munoz no longer had to deal with keeping clubs dry and an umbrella open, the Colombian ran off three birdies that gave him a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead going into the final round.

"It's huge," said Munoz, who was at 16-under 197. "Every shot counts, and having every extra one for tomorrow might help me out a lot."

Even so, there's reason to feel as though the 50th edition of this tournament is just getting started with 10 players separated by three shots.

Brandon Hagy, still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start, also had a 67 and was one shot behind.

"Definitely within my grasp," Hagy said. "I feel like I can hit all the shots that's necessary to get me over the top. But the key is all these guys here can hit those shots, you just have to stay within yourself, and a few bounces here and there go your way, and we'll see what happens."