Sam Holzrichter named Celebrity Golfer at Golf Fore Education Classic
Sam Holzrichter named Celebrity Golfer at Golf Fore Education Classic

Sam Holzrichter, a 2016 Sioux City North graduate and a two-time gold-medal winning deaf hockey Olympian, will serve as a celebrity golfer at the upcoming Golf Fore Education Classic, an event put on by the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. 

Sam Holzrichter

Sam Holzrichter

Holzrichter won a gold medal at the 2017 World Deaf Hockey Championships in Buffalo, N.Y., and won another in 2019 at the World Deaflympics in Chevanna, Italy, as a member of the United States Men’s Deaf National Ice Hockey Team.

Sam Holzrichter

Sam Holzrichter, a North grad, controls the puck during a team for Team USA.

He made his international debut at the 2015 Deaflympics in in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, as part of the bronze-medal winning U.S. team.

The Golf Fore Education Classic will be held at Noon on Aug. 2, at the Sioux City County Club. 

