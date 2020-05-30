Spellerberg, Evans share Day 1 lead at Lake Creek Amateur tournament

Powell had anticipated a turnout of 40 to 60 golfers when he announced plans to resurrected “The Amateur” after a 7-year hiatus. The tournament had been a fixture on the Iowa Golf Association circuit since the mid-1970s. IGA officials were in contact with Powell on Saturday as this tourney represented one of the first large-scale stroke-play events in Iowa this spring.

“The IGA is very pleased with the turnout here, and so are we,” Powell said.

Powell lauded the work of Superintendent Bob Leinbaugh and his crew, as well as a host of volunteers, who worked to ready the course to play host to golfers from as far away as Des Moines, Sioux Falls, and Kansas City. Nearly two inches of rain earlier in the week had course employees working diligently to get everything in shape.

“With all the rain we had, I can’t say enough out the crew,” Powell said. “They worked their tails off to prepare the course for nearly one-hundred golfers. The greens rolled at a 10 (on the Stimpmeter). The course really looks good.”

Jack Evans, of Brainerd, Minn., shared the lead, and, like Spellerberg, is new to the layout.