Spellerberg, Evans share Day 1 lead at Lake Creek Amateur tournament

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Blue skies, temperatures in the 70s and the mere hint of a breeze greeted 97 golfers on Saturday as the Lake Creek Amateur returned to the Iowa golf scene after a 7-year layoff.
John Spellerberg stepped onto Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek for the first time and fashioned a 3-under par 69 to tie for the first-day lead.
Spellerberg, 27, of Bennington, Neb., had five birdies matched against a pair of bogeys in his effort. The former Creighton University linkster can’t wait to get started on Sunday.
“The greens are smooth, quick, and roll true,” said Spellerberg. “I’m anxious to get out there again and make my way along, putting the ball in play.”
Spellerberg played a couple of weeks ago in the Tri-State Masters at Green Valley in Sioux City. Last weekend, he competed at Wayne Country Club in Wayne, Neb., in what’s been an abbreviated spring slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitigation efforts were in place for the BVU Lake Creek Amateur as golfers observed social distancing behavior. The course featured zero rakes in the bunkers. Nearly everyone who chose to use a cart drove one solo.
“We’re following health guidelines and doing some simple things like not exchanging scorecards,” said Joe Powell, the tournament director who serves as manager at the course as well as men’s golf coach at Buena Vista University. “I think today’s turnout shows that golf remains an outlet for people. Plus, it shows people were probably ready for a real good tournament like this.”
Powell had anticipated a turnout of 40 to 60 golfers when he announced plans to resurrected “The Amateur” after a 7-year hiatus. The tournament had been a fixture on the Iowa Golf Association circuit since the mid-1970s. IGA officials were in contact with Powell on Saturday as this tourney represented one of the first large-scale stroke-play events in Iowa this spring.
“The IGA is very pleased with the turnout here, and so are we,” Powell said.
Powell lauded the work of Superintendent Bob Leinbaugh and his crew, as well as a host of volunteers, who worked to ready the course to play host to golfers from as far away as Des Moines, Sioux Falls, and Kansas City. Nearly two inches of rain earlier in the week had course employees working diligently to get everything in shape.
“With all the rain we had, I can’t say enough out the crew,” Powell said. “They worked their tails off to prepare the course for nearly one-hundred golfers. The greens rolled at a 10 (on the Stimpmeter). The course really looks good.”
Jack Evans, of Brainerd, Minn., shared the lead, and, like Spellerberg, is new to the layout.
“I had played the course once with my college teammate, Blake Berry, but we started that day at 6 a.m., when it was still dark out,” Evans said with a laugh. “It’s such a great course and they’ve got it in phenomenal shape. It was great seeing all the support and having a crowd of people watching as players finished. It’s just neat to see the community backing an event like this.”
Like Spellerberg, Evans had five birdies and two bogeys. The University of Sioux Falls junior played this spring until COVID-19 cancelled the season after the team returned from its spring break competition slate.
“It’s a lot of fun to be playing, I’m really enjoying this chance,” said Evans, 20.
Jonny Douglas was one stroke back at 70, while Andrew Zinn was fourth with a 1-under par 71.
The tournament also provided a chance for several high school players to compete, something they couldn’t do as the pandemic wiped their seasons away. The field was divided into four flights following Saturday’s competition. A separate Senior’s Division for those 55-and-older featured 15 competitors. Mark Henningsen shot a 76 to pace the Senior’s Division, while fellow Storm Laker Steve Berg was one shot back heading into the final round.
Action at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek begins at 8 a.m. Sunday with threesomes and foursomes going off every 10 minutes. The leaders, according to Powell, should start their day around 1:30 p.m.
