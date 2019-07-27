SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Charles Jahn may have had to travel longer than any of the other contestants to get to the 117th Iowa Amateur Championship.
Jahn, a resident of the tiny hamlet of Sperry in Southeast Iowa, had a six-hour drive to The Ridge Golf Club. So far, the lengthy trip has been well worth it.
The senior-to-be at Bradley University fired a 5-under-par 66 in Saturday’s second round, quickly moving to the top of the leader board. Playing in the morning, Jahn, who opened with a 70 in the first round, registered a whopping seven birdies.
His 6-under total of 136 is one shot ahead of Iowa Golf Hall of Famer Jon Brown of Adel, who has put together rounds of 69 and 68. Brown won the Iowa Amateur at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City in 2006.
Conditions on Saturday were even better than Friday when the wind blew slightly. There was little breeze but temperatures hovered around 90 degrees in the afternoon.
First-round co-leader Cody Holck of Grimes (68-71) and Logan Schweinefus of Ossain (71-68) are three shots behind at 139 through 36 holes.
Jahn played The Ridge for the first time on Friday, although he did drive around the course to get acclimated on Thursday.
“The biggest thing is the greens are super quick so you have to stick it close and give yourself chances, you can’t really get aggressive with any putt,” Jahn said. “Today I did a really good job of sticking my approaches close. I hit a lot of good tee shots and had a lot of short irons and wedges into greens.
“I took advantage of the par-5s and had a lot of really close approaches and made seven birdies. I didn’t really make any long putts but my ball striking was on today.”
Sperry is a small farming community located 15 minutes north of Burlington. Jahn attended Mediapolis High School but plays most of his golf in Burlington at Burlington Country Club and Spirit Hollow.
He finished in the top 10 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for Bradley last spring. His college resume last season also included a third-place finish in a tournament in Tennessee and fourth in the Drake Invitational.
Jahn will be paired in the final group with Brown and Schweinefus, an Upper Iowa University golfer. They will tee off at 9:09 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.
Officials had originally planned to send all players off No. 1 Sunday in twosomes, but because of a threat of rain later in the day decided instead to play off both Nos. 1 and 10 in threesomes.
“You really just have to focus on one shot at a time,” Jahn said. “The weather might be a little rainy or windy tomorrow so you have to execute. The biggest thing when you’re under pressure is staying in your routine.
“Jon Brown is a veteran of Iowa golf and he’s been in this position several times. I will have to focus not so much on what he’s doing but more on what I’m doing.”
Brown, who will turn 52 in a month, is a two-time IGA Player of the Year. He had six birdies on his own Saturday and is looking forward to playing for another Iowa Amateur victory in Northwest Iowa.
“The golf course was different today,” Brown said. “I played in the morning yesterday and the afternoon today. It was much softer yesterday and firmed up a lot on the final nine holes so you had to adjust to that.
“I putted really nice both days, made all my short ones and the ones I missed I hit them right where I wanted, they just grazed the edge. My head is in a good space, I’m thinking good and taking what the course gives me.”
Brown will rely on his experience as he always does when competing against players half his age or more.
“I have a lot to draw on, I’ve been in this situation a lot,” Brown said. “It’s fun, it’s why you play. Tomorrow is going to be a fun day. As an almost 52-year-old I’m excited to be in position.”
Jahn had four birdies (Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 9) to offset a bogey on No. 3 in his front nine for 32, then made three more birdies and a bogey en route to a 34 on the back.
Brown, meanwhile, started on No. 10 and had a clean card, making birdie on Nos. 14 and 17 for a 34. A roller-coaster nine of four birdies and three bogeys on the front (his second nine) includes a bogey on the last that prevented him from heading into Sunday tied for the lead.
Holck, a former Morningside College player, shared the first-round lead with Jake Marvelli of Indianola with 3-under 68. Marvelli shot 72 in the second round and is part of a five-way tie for fifth at 140, four behind Jahn.
Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff – another Morningside College player, sits at 142 (69-73), as do former Northwestern College standouts Justin Kraft (74-68) and Luke Vermeer (71-71) of Sioux Center and Bob Brummel of Orange City (71-71).
Hank Weresh of Clive, who plays at TCU, matched Jahn for Saturday’s low score of 66. Weresh’s round included a blazing eight birdies and he is among those tied for fifth at 140.
A total of 60 players made the cut for the final round Sunday.