“You rank everything else. Why not give me your list of the best courses in the state?”

In so many words, that’s how sports editor Sam McKewon got me into this.

If making top 10s of football and basketball teams isn’t subjective enough, now apply it to golf courses.

No score comparisons to fall back on. Can't say Course A beat Course B by a birdie, eagle, touchdown, whatever, and therefore deserves the higher ranking.

The easy part was the starting point. No. 1. The gold standard. The face of Nebraska golf.

Sand Hills Golf Club.

Golfweek’s perennial chart-topper for courses in the publication’s modern era (since 1960) is my demarcation line for Nebraska’s modern age. Courses before Sand Hills in one category, Sand Hills and those that followed in another.

But I’m getting a little ahead of myself.

What are the other nine courses, regardless of vintage, in my top 10?

What does it take for inclusion?

It starts with a memorable site. Former cornfields need not apply.

All incorporate distinctive landforms and/or natural features.

All provide a unique experience.

All have received national attention.

Three have opened in the past two years. Ranking them was the thorniest portion of the top 10, because of their newness and quality.

Here I go:

No. 1

Sand Hills Golf Club, Mullen: Without it, there is no modern era of Nebraska golf. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw took a risk with their design careers in the middle of Hooker County, listening to developer/visionary Dick Youngscap, and they still reap the rewards.

From the par-5 first hole to the par-4 18th, it's a spiritual experience at the place where modern minimalist course design took root. The purity of the surroundings — the nearest tree is a half-mile off the course, Ben’s Porch at the turn the only structure in sight — stands alone. No one should turn down an invitation if asked to play this private-club masterpiece.

No. 2

Omaha Country Club: The best golf course land in the Omaha metropolitan area, in the northern wooded hills, was snatched up a century ago by the city’s oldest country club. How fortuitous it was.

A makeover 15 years ago enabled OCC to host two U.S. Senior Opens and become a favored spot for the USGA.

No. 3

Landmand, Homer: One of the three new kids is big, brawny and, for me, brought out Sand Hills-like goosebumps the first time playing it. For golf seemingly played in the open on a plateau, there’s a strong sense of suspense. Who would have imagined a Sand Hills-like course with a view of Sioux City?

Landowner Will Andersen did, and hired the darlings of the new generation of architects, Tad King and Rob Collins. Their national following contributed to all public tee times for the 2023 season already spoken for.

No. 4

CapRock Ranch, Valentine: Eight holes along the ridge of the Snake River canyon are spectacular. The other 10 are in the prairie chop hills shared by next-door Prairie Club. The potential the unique combination held is what kept architect Gil Hanse hopeful through 15 years of uncertainty whether the private club would ever be built.

No. 5

Lost Rail, suburban Omaha: Hometown architect Scott Hoffman and my former colleague Dirk Chatelain found the best course site around Omaha since Omaha Country Club for the area’s newest and most exclusive private club. There are similarities in the land, the namesake railbed and the old-growth wooded areas to OCC.

The front nine and the closing three holes are the show-stoppers.

No. 6

Dismal River Red, Mullen: Tom Doak went to the river valley for his finishing holes, ensuing his routing would be distinctive from that of the private club’s original 18 designed by Jack Nicklaus. The front nine is on a plateau before the back nine enters the valley and its backdrop hills.

No. 7

Wild Horse, Gothenburg: From a finger of the Sand Hills comes the best value and the easiest access for a top 10 course. It’s the closest of the western courses to Interstate 80. Dan Proctor and Dave Axland, who worked on Sand Hills’ construction, applied the firm-and-fast philosophy of Coore/Crenshaw to a community-driven course.

No. 8

Firethorn, Lincoln: The first Youngscap course that transformed Nebraska golf. Pete Dye brought a railcar of ties to frame the water hazards of his 1980s design.

Thirty years ago, Firethorn dominated my annual listing of the best holes in the state. There’s more competition now, but the back nine of this private club holds up especially well.

No. 9

Prairie Club Dunes, Valentine: Of the five courses along the Highway 97 golf trail between Valentine and Mullen, the Dunes Course at this multicourse resort bears the closest resemblance to Sand Hills Golf Club. Tom Lehman and Chris Brands took full advantage of their canvas filled with blowouts and elevation changes.

No. 10

Quarry Oaks, Ashland: The state’s first high-end daily-fee course was carved from the oaks on the Platte River bluffs and architect John LaFoy incorporated an old limestone pit for its memorable 17th hole. His update of the 1996 course is underway and the course is closed for construction this year.

Other top 10s

My second 10: Prairie Club Pines (Valentine), Happy Hollow Club (Omaha), Arbor Links (Nebraska City), Beatrice Country Club, Dismal River White, Tatanka (Santee), Indian Creek (Omaha), Players Club (Omaha), Champions Run (Omaha), Shadow Ridge (Omaha), Woodland Hills (Eagle).

Public top 10: Landmand, Wild Horse, Quarry Oaks, Tatanka, Indian Creek, Woodland Hills, Heritage Hills (McCook), Awarii Dunes (Kearney), Goodman (Omaha), Benson (Omaha).

Pre-Sand Hills top 10: Omaha Country Club, Firethorn, Happy Hollow, Beatrice, Indian Creek, Champions Run, Shadow Ridge, Woodland Hills, Country Club of Lincoln, Heritage Hills.

Sand Hills and after top 10: Sand Hills, Landmand, CapRock Ranch, Lost Rail, Dismal River Red, Wild Horse, Prairie Club Dunes, Quarry Oaks, Prairie Club Pines, Arbor Links.

