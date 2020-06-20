Three past winners make Sioux Valley semis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Three of the four semifinalists in the 86th annual Sioux Valley Amateur match play golf tournament are past champions.

That includes four-time winner J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines, who will play 2014 winner James DeVos of Cherokee in one semifinal.

The other Sunday semifinal at Cherokee Golf Course pits 2017 champion Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff against Ryan Feauto of Carroll, Iowa.

Matthey ousted defending champion Nick Dreckman 2 and 1 in a second-round match, while Feauto defeated Morningside College golfer Jackson Sitzmann of Sioux City.

Anderson, who won in 2007, 2009, 20013 and 2018, is seeking to draw closer to the late Mike Jividen, who won an astounding seven Sioux Valley titles. Anderson got a 3 and 2 victory over 2012 winner Matt Pitts of Cherokee in the second round, while DeVos beat Ryan Banwart of Des Moines 5 and 4.

Dreckman, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, but now residing in Mankato, Minnesota, defeated Tanner Haberle of Gilbert, Arizona, 3 and 2 in an opening-round match. Matthey breezed to a 7-up win over Freddy Bullock of Sioux Center, Iowa, in the first round.

Anderson beat Jeff Covatto of Marcus, Iowa, 3 and 2, in an opening-round match.