Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck. Follow live coverage.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Thursday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.

Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.

Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot: a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. His approach rolled off the front of the green, but he sank a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar from the patrons.

Woods walked slowly and with the slight hint of a limp, knowing that he faced four tough days on an extremely hilly course if he manages to make the cut.

Simply playing was a victory for Woods.

His career was in jeopardy after a devastating, single-car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021. He was confined to a hospital bed for three months and out of the public eye until last November, when he posted a video of him swinging a club with a simple message, "Making progress." Full story here:

