2019 substate loss to Heelan fueled Storm Lake this year

SIOUX CITY -- The 2019 substate loss to Bishop Heelan has been on the Storm Lake baseball team's mind for the past year.
The Tornadoes scored three early runs and had the early advantage against the Crusaders in the Class 3A get-to-state game last year only to see their lead disappear as Heelan picked up a 7-4 victory to earn the trip to state.
Storm Lake was able to exact some revenge on Friday when they ended Heelan's season with a 2-0 victory at North High School.
Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman said there was never any talk of the 2-0 lead slipping away in this game.
"It's just been the story of the year with a lot of games. We've jumped out early and then laid off the gas and the opposing team inched their way in and it's close at the end and crazy things happen," Seaman said. "The guys knew. It had to be a full seven. We've been preaching it all year and really, the last two weeks, it has been. We've played full seven-inning games and done some really good things."
However, that was the first round of the 3A district tournament so Storm Lake still has a couple of games to go to try and qualify for the state tournament in what has been a season that has been turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the Tornadoes (9-9) are going to get to the 3A state tournament, their next opponent is MOC-Floyd Valley on Monday in Orange City. The Dutchmen beat Storm Lake 14-0 back on June 25.
That is one of nine losses the Tornadoes have suffered in 18 games, one less than the 10 they had in 31 games last season.
Storm Lake returned all but three starters from last year's 21-10 3A substate team but the three the Tornadoes lost were all key to the team's success. Andrew Price batted .404 with 20 RBIs to go along with 30 2/3 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA. Ethan James threw 56 1/3 innings with a 1.24 ERA and had 52 strikeouts and at the plate, he hit .318 with 24 runs scored. Manny Chavez scored 27 runs.
While juniors Ben Raveling and Mark Eddie were both back after big seasons as sophomores, the rest of the team was still young and needed more seasoning in order to fill the holes left by Price, James and Chavez.
As Seaman put it, the team needed some games to gain that experience and gel. But with the shortened 2020 season, games were at a premium and Seaman didn't take it easy on the schedule.
In the 17 regular-season games Storm Lake played, many were against top-notch opponents such as Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is ranked No. 4 in 3A, along with two games against Spirit Lake (11 wins on the season), a 12-win Spencer team, a 13-2 win Hinton team, a 17-win MOC-Floyd Valley squad, a 10-win Humboldt team and an 11-win Denison-Schleswig squad.
Of Storm Lake's nine losses, seven were by three runs or less.
The Tornadoes did come into Friday's district game against a 13-win Heelan team with back-to-back wins over Humboldt and Denison-Schleswig.
"We graduated a few seniors that did a really nice job for us and we were going to bring some youth in this year, we knew that," Seaman said. "We needed games to work out the bugs. So in a shortened season, we didn't get those and that was a lot of close games. That's just youth. We didn't play many cupcakes, we played good teams.
"The youth, they have gotten better and have learned from their mistakes and that's what you want the most as a coach, for kids to learn and keep getting better."
Storm Lake didn't look like a team lacking any experience against Heelan.
Right away, Eddie fell behind 0-2 to Ben Dixon but the experienced junior who is batting .395 hit the 1-2 pitch to centerfield to start the game with a double.
"He froze me on a couple of fastballs and they were coming in there pretty good. I just saw the curveball early and put a simple swing on it," Eddie said. "Found the barrel and it worked."
Junior Jailen Hansen, who only had 33 at-bats last season, followed with a ground ball that Eddie beat out at the play at third. Hansen reached first and then stole second.
Then senior Tyler Dvergsten came up with two outs. Last season Dvergsten only hit .182 in 77 at-bats. Coming into the Friday's game, the senior shortstop was hitting a much-improved .256 and he came up clutch in the first inning with a single to left field to score Eddie and Hansen for a 2-0 lead, which the Tornadoes didn't give up.
Dvergsten went on to make his presence felt on the field, too. He fielded his fair share of sharp ground balls at short, including one in the first inning with a runner at second with two outs. His throw to first ended the threat.
He did make an error in the seventh inning, a high throw to first base, to allow the leadoff runner to get on. But on his next opportunity, a ground ball with one out, he made a clean play and throw. Then Jared Sitzmann, who is batting .527 for the Crusaders, hit another ground ball to short. Dvergsten made a clean play again and his throw beat Sitzmann to end the game.
"It's a toss-up between him and Mark for player of the game," Seaman said. "That was the plan, get ground balls because we have a good infield. Best thing was, Tyler made an error and just picked himself right up and just fired another one right over there. That's because he's a senior, he's played varsity since he was an eighth-grader. He took his lumps early and he's resilient. That's what you saw (Friday)."
On the mound, Eddie threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits and striking out eight.
"My breaking ball was working most of the game," Eddie said. "Toward the end, once I started losing some on my fastball, my changeup really helped me and started getting that over for a strike. Three pitches were working."
