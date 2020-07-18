2019 substate loss to Heelan fueled Storm Lake this year

The Tornadoes did come into Friday's district game against a 13-win Heelan team with back-to-back wins over Humboldt and Denison-Schleswig.

"We graduated a few seniors that did a really nice job for us and we were going to bring some youth in this year, we knew that," Seaman said. "We needed games to work out the bugs. So in a shortened season, we didn't get those and that was a lot of close games. That's just youth. We didn't play many cupcakes, we played good teams.

"The youth, they have gotten better and have learned from their mistakes and that's what you want the most as a coach, for kids to learn and keep getting better."

Storm Lake didn't look like a team lacking any experience against Heelan.

Right away, Eddie fell behind 0-2 to Ben Dixon but the experienced junior who is batting .395 hit the 1-2 pitch to centerfield to start the game with a double.

"He froze me on a couple of fastballs and they were coming in there pretty good. I just saw the curveball early and put a simple swing on it," Eddie said. "Found the barrel and it worked."

Junior Jailen Hansen, who only had 33 at-bats last season, followed with a ground ball that Eddie beat out at the play at third. Hansen reached first and then stole second.