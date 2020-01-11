1A No. 5 Bishop Garrigan hands 3A No. 13 Cherokee lopsided loss

SIOUX CITY -- Cherokee High School girls basketball coach Brandon Slaughter believes that a tough loss can teach his players more than a big win could.
And, Slaughter believed the Bravettes (9-4), ranked 13th in this week’s IGHSAU Class 3A poll, learned a lot in Saturday's 65-45 loss to Class 1A No. 5 Algona Bishop Garrigan (11-2) during the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
“It’s nice to play a good team like this,” Slaughter said. “During the year, we want to play good teams like this. I only think this is going to make us better down the road.”
Slaughter mentioned that the Bravettes took a lesson on how to play against a zone defense.
This is the third loss out of Cherokee’s four against ranked teams. The Bravettes have also lost to 1A No. 2 Newell-Fonda Class 2A No. 8 Western Christian.
Both those teams also played in the CNOS Classic, as the Mustangs won on Friday and the Wolfpack’s game against East ended after Journal press time on Saturday.
Bishop Garrigan went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter after Cherokee erased a 10-2 early lead built by the Bears.
That 13-0 run was led by Garrigan’s top two scorers, Molly Joyce and Audi Crooks. Both Joyce and Crooks are freshmen.
Joyce is a quick 5-foot-6 guard with a fast first step and Crooks is a 6-foot-3 center who demands a lot of space down low. Joyce scored 35 points and Crooks, who sat out most of the second half due to foul trouble, scored most of her 15 points in the first half.
“I thought we had a good game plan going in,” Slaughter said. “Our main goal was to stop Joyce and Crooks. Joyce just took over the game, and I thought Molly Joyce had a real nice game and she’s a real nice player. We let her get in open areas, and I thought that hurt us a little bit. We broke down and tried to do some things by trying to get the ball out of her hands, and we were unsuccessful.”
The Bravettes had to deal with foul trouble, too. Before halftime, Teagan Slaughter, Lexi Pingel and JeMae Nichols each had three fouls.
“You can’t have three good starters on the bench in a game like this,” Brandon Slaughter said.
None of those three fouled out but Grace Anderson ended up being disqualified due to fouls. The Bravettes committed 24 fouls, Garrigan had 18.
The Bravettes also had trouble scoring in the third quarter. Cherokee went 4 minutes, 50 seconds without a field goal to start the third. Anderson broke the drought with a 3-pointer.
Kenna Mongan and Anderson shared the Cherokee team-lead in points with 10 each.