FORT DODGE, Iowa – Abby Kraemer didn’t give anything away and Central Springs couldn’t take it from her.
The Alta-Aurelia High School pitcher made her second appearance at the state softball tournament a memorable and impressive one on Monday.
The sixth-seeded Warriors overwhelmed third-seeded Central Springs 2-0 at the state softball tournament at Rogers Sports Complex on Monday.
Kraemer threw a one-hit gem with nine strikeouts and three walks while not allowing a Panther runner to get past second base to record the team’s first state tournament win ever.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” the senior hurler said. “It has always been a goal of ours not only to get to the state tournament, but then this year be able to move on. I am proud to say my team is one of the top four teams in the state.”
“This gives us confidence and now we know that we can play at this level and just keep going,” Alta-Aurelia coach Dave Turnquist said.
The Warriors (21-9) were making their second straight trip to Fort Dodge and the second in program history. Alta-Aurelia lost to Iowa City Regina 7-2 in the first round a year ago before also dropping its consolation contest.
Kraemer, who will pitch at Dordt next year, had better control in her second trip to Fort Dodge. She struck out 15 against Regina a year ago, but also issued nine free passes that came back to bite her.
“The nerves the first couple of innings where there, but once I was able to figure out what each batter did and what pitches to throw to them and what pitches they struggled with, I was really able to home in on those things,” Kraemer said. “During our regional final I didn’t have as much control as I wanted to so I gave the arm a couple days off, and I was really able to home in on those junk pitches and keep them off balance.”
The Warriors struck in the second inning as Jessica Larson was hit by a pitch and Shea Peterson singled to put two on with no outs. Mallorie Jacobson and Sierra Hill followed with RBI groundouts to put Alta-Aurelia up 2-0.
“We worked on some base running and getting everybody brought back up to speed,” said Turnquist of his team’s state preparation. “I told them just advancing one base is huge at this level, and if (Central Springs) let a ball squirt away we advanced and that was big.”
The Warriors face second-seeded East Marshall (32-4) in a 5 p.m. Class 2A semifinal on Wednesday.
Alta-Aurelia had a chance to score in the top of the first inning when Jessica Flaherty reached on an error and moved to second base. She stole third with one out, but was caught off third base on a throw by the catcher to end the threat.
Central Springs (28-8), which finished fourth last year, is making its fifth straight trip to state, but got just a one-out double from Kaylea Fessler in the bottom of the third off Kraemer.
“I had complete control the entire game and my defense was impeccable,” Kraemer said. “Normally, as a pitcher, you have one inning where my curveball isn’t working or my drop ball isn’t quite working. I had complete control over all my pitches.”
Panthers pitcher Hannah Ausenhus surrendered just six hits, struck out seven and walked one as she worked out of a jam in the sixth without giving up a run with runners on first and second and one out.
Flaherty, Larson and Peterson accounted for all of Alta-Aurelia’s offense with a pair of hits each.