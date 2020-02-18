Adam Allard goes for 4th title as West Sioux focuses on top-three finish

Even though West Sioux qualified eight wrestlers for the traditional state tournament, most of the focus will be on one of those wrestlers.
When Adam Allard steps on the mat on Thursday for the first day of the Class 1A tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, it's the final destination in his quest to become a four-time individual champion, potentially the first one from Northwest Iowa. He's 47-0 and the UNI recruit is the top-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds.
"Adam is getting requests for interviews and to talk to him and he is taking it all in stride," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "It's not affecting his training or focus. He knows he has a job to do. It's just a little extra pub and we take it in stride. The priority has to be one match at a time."
Van Oort doesn't mind all of the attention on Allard, either. While the Falcons have their own goal of finishing in the top three, Van Oort knows whatever Allard does will shine a light on the third-ranked West Sioux wrestling program, which has risen to prominence with Allard leading the way.
"I don't feel like it is a distraction. It's definitely a positive," Van Oort said. "It's drawn added good attention to our program. I feel like we are doing really good things at West Sioux. He's the showcase of that. All good. All positive. All very exciting."
West Sioux started to put itself in the conversation as a top 1A team last season when the Falcons came home with the third-place trophy at the 1A state duals. At the traditional tournament, the Falcons missed out on a top-three finish but did have two individual champions as Allard won his third title and Kory Van Oort won the 152-pound title as a senior.
Now West Sioux wants to take the next step. The Falcons don't just want an individual title by one or two or three of its wrestlers. Or a top-three trophy from the duals. They want individual titles and two top-three trophies from the state tournament.
"We talked last year and that was the goal and I think we were about 10 points short. I don't know if we could've had a much better tournament than what we did," Van Oort said. "We know how deep 1A is with Don Bosco, Lisbon and Underwood but I feel we are a team that can be there. We have some team comradery and this is a tight team. This team wants two trophies pretty bad. It's not a pipe dream. I think we've got four to five guys that could wrestle for a state title."
Mikey Baker and Braden Graff are two of three undefeated wrestlers for West Sioux along with Allard. Baker, a freshman, is 46-0 at 106 pounds and Graff, a sophomore who finished in third place last season, is 42-0.
"If you talk to some people, they will tell you that Mikey Baker is the most exciting wrestler we have on our team. Others might say Carson (Lynott)," Van Oort said. "Braden is calm, cool, collected. He is happy. He's having fun, that's what he is doing. Those are two tough hombres."
Sophomore Drayven Kraft follows those two at 120 pounds. He's 28-14 on the season and he's a two-time state qualifier.
"I'm not surprised that Drayven beat a returning state qualifier to get to the tournament," Van Oort said. "He's wrestling well."
After Allard at 126, sophomore Cullen Koedam is 43-5 at 132 and is a two-time state qualifier. He's ranked No. 4 and beat No. 5 Trey Schuck, of Sibley-Ocheyedan, at sectionals. He lost to Schuck in the district title match. It could be a potential quarterfinal match.
"I think when I look at Cullen, top four is realistic. He is unorthodox but he is learning to be a good positional wrestler," Van Oort said. "He's a matchup nightmare. He is long and lanky and has great neutral offense. He's got some funk on top position. I dare anyone to overlook him."
Seth Salker is ranked No. 10 at 152 pounds with a 34-10 record and the senior, who won his 100th career match at the regional dual, makes his first trip to state. He's dealt with injuries in the past and has been behind some quality wrestlers in the past but Van Oort said it's Salker's time to shine now.
"Seth has been ready and I thought he could do this last year, he just had a state champion in front of him," Van Oort said. "He goes out there and takes care of business."
Sophomore Carson Lynott wrestled at 138 pounds last season. The sophomore is up to 182 pounds this season and has adjusted to the significant move up. He's 42-4 on the season with three of those losses coming against defending state champion Treyton Cacek of GTRA. Lynott is ranked third.
"If there is a better number three guy at any weight than Carson, I don't know who it is," Lynott said. "Carson struggled early figured out who he was at 182 but if you look at some of the guys he's beat since, he's ready to go."
Senior Jose Rodriguez is West Sioux's final qualifier. The senior, whose father passed away last spring, is 24-21 at 285 pounds.
"There might have been an angel looking down at him throughout the postseason," Van Oort said. "About a month and a half ago, I asked if he evaluated his goals and he said he wanted to be a district qualifier. I very adamantly said that isn't good enough and told him he's going to be a state qualifier."