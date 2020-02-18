Adam Allard goes for 4th title as West Sioux focuses on top-three finish

West Sioux started to put itself in the conversation as a top 1A team last season when the Falcons came home with the third-place trophy at the 1A state duals. At the traditional tournament, the Falcons missed out on a top-three finish but did have two individual champions as Allard won his third title and Kory Van Oort won the 152-pound title as a senior.

Now West Sioux wants to take the next step. The Falcons don't just want an individual title by one or two or three of its wrestlers. Or a top-three trophy from the duals. They want individual titles and two top-three trophies from the state tournament.

"We talked last year and that was the goal and I think we were about 10 points short. I don't know if we could've had a much better tournament than what we did," Van Oort said. "We know how deep 1A is with Don Bosco, Lisbon and Underwood but I feel we are a team that can be there. We have some team comradery and this is a tight team. This team wants two trophies pretty bad. It's not a pipe dream. I think we've got four to five guys that could wrestle for a state title."

Mikey Baker and Braden Graff are two of three undefeated wrestlers for West Sioux along with Allard. Baker, a freshman, is 46-0 at 106 pounds and Graff, a sophomore who finished in third place last season, is 42-0.

